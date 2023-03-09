Somehow I must have missed “John’s” column on Republicans raising prices, but I read the one March 6 telling him he is “simply wrong.” The writer says to look at history but doesn’t offer proof of having done so. I kept looking for some evidence of economic data or theory supporting the emotional political vitriol in the piece, but like his previous two on firearms, the second of which said, “here’s the data” and provided none, there are only anecdotes.
It is known to those who study opinion, that anecdotes are more persuasive than the presentation of data, so that must be the idea. Truth be known, our current economic woes are not rooted in political parties, but represent a war of the rich and ultra-rich against the majority in this country and the rest of the world. This privileged group wants to keep us common folk arguing to distract from their successful efforts to control political systems and create a modern version of feudalism.
I have some good suggestions for learning the history and subject of modern economics, but first let’s note some political facts in recent years. Ten of the last 11 recessions started during Republican presidential administrations. Six of the seven administrations with the highest job creation rates since World War II were Democratic and six of the seven with the lowest were Republican. Every Republican president since Reagan has presided over a 65% or greater expansion of the federal deficit, including Trump, who added $8 trillion. But as I said, the politics are a secondary issue. They reflect only on economic policy.
Wealth disparity is the primary economic crisis.
Secondly, as pointed out in previous writing, economics is a complicated subject which to a considerable extent defies conventional wisdom. That is, the economic systems and budgets for countries are not operated like a household or business, and having a sovereign currency can be a global advantage for that country — or alliance — but is not necessarily the case.
This list for learning is comprised of all books — books weren’t a source prohibited in the author’s list. I chose these because they are by authors with storied backgrounds, and the contents are solidly proven — though they do not cover the last ten years of data — which is trending more sharply in support of the texts.
The first three — Piketty, Stiglitz and Krugman are Nobel Prize winners in economics. The first two talk both about global and U.S. aspects.
“Capital in the 21st Century,” (Piketty) is a tome full of data and graphs explaining what has occurred since the industrial revolution and how the wealthy have fared as opposed to the rest of us over time and why. You can get the essence of the book by watching the documentary of the same title with a more visual flair and without the dryness of the research.
“The Price of Inequality” (Stiglitz) explores the political effects of wealth disparity in terms of democracy and national prosperity or lack of it.
“End this Depression Now” (Krugman) addresses several things in concise and effective ways and is easier reading.
Krugman covers the subject of how Keynesian economics got squelched for a while and the efforts of the wealthy to impose their own economics to their advantage helped create the Great Recession and the current state of U.S. economic woes. It helps a great deal towards understanding how the American system works and sometimes is inadequate.
Another two books address some of what the author to the opinion piece at the start was trying to get at. “The Benefit and the Burden” focuses largely on tax reform. The author, Bruce Bartlett, has a stellar career including policy analyst for the Reagan administration and was deputy assistant secretary for economic policy for the G.W. Bush administration. It is illuminating to know that he unequivocally states that the policies he helped promote were wrong.
“American Amnesia” pulls up 20th century data to remind us how the war on government — advocated by the rich — distracted us from the actual history of when and how America prospered. It is dual authored by Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson. Hacker is a professor at Yale University and Pierson a professor at the University of California Berkley.
Allen Clague III lives in Rockingham.
