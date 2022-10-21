I must object to Ben Cline’s Viewpoint (“The Border Is Secured All Right, By The Drug Cartels,” DN-R 10/13) conflating the opioid epidemic and the post-pandemic rush in immigration at our border with Mexico. While these are being dealt with by the same federal agency, they are largely separate problems and Mr. Cline does not propose any viable solutions to either.
Note that the numbers of immigrants Mr. Cline quotes are apparently the “Encounter Count” reported by the Customs and Border Patrol, but the majority of these result in the attempted immigrant being returned immediately to Mexico. These desperate people certainly try again, so the actual number of people involved is probably half what Mr. Cline reports. Estimates of immigrants not caught are hard to make, but run around 200,000 per year in the last couple of years.
There are still a lot of people trying to get into the USA, seeking work and (in many cases) safety from governments and cartels in their home countries. These people are not going to cause trouble, indeed, small businesses near the border take advantage of the immigrant’s subservience to exploit them. They work for lower wages and in worse conditions than most citizens are willing to tolerate. One can look at their exploitation as a modern version of slavery, which may help explain why Republicans are so keen to keep these people oppressed. They are certainly not voting or getting welfare payments.
Mr. Cline appears to have forgotten a basic law of economics, that of supply and demand. The Mexican cartels would not be supplying drugs if there wasn’t a demand for them here. The opioid epidemic predates the current “crisis” and indeed can be laid at the feet of an unregulated business, another practice beloved of Republicans. But this is the demand that is driving the drug smuggling, the successful interdiction of which provides the numbers Mr. Cline quotes. What supplies the demand are the unsuccessfully interdicted drug shipments, for which there is little data.
A better solution to the opioid epidemic is an enhanced public health system, with treatment centers spread throughout the nation and available free of charge. But Mr. Cline would call this “socialism” and indeed has voted against this sort of legislation regularly. However, anyone calling themselves a Christian would recognize that taking care of our neighbors -- all of them -- is what all followers of Jesus are commanded to do. Remove the demand, and the supply dries up.
Alex Storrs lives in Fishersville.
