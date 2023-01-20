Open Forum: Barbara Lampron
Life isn’t a talk show. On talk shows we are told: to make a plan and keep it, to compliment family members often, to learn more, to exercise, eat right, don’t smoke, don’t drink alcohol, stop consuming salt and stop eating sugar. Most is good advice. But isn’t life supposed to be fun?
What TV or streaming doesn’t take into consideration is -- life. Life gets in the way. Those making $1 million a year telling you how to live often die of strokes, heart failures, obesity or dementia.
The average, working, not-wealthy-Joe lives every day of his or her life bouncing off of walls. You get up and you eat a quick breakfast because you’ll be late for work. Healthy? Probably not, but life is pushing you.
You get to work, start your job and your tin plated manager stops you and says you are to go to the Baltimore plant today. It’s 8:30 a.m. and you must be there by 10:05 a.m. Why? Because Tinny tells you to do it, that’s why! You arrive and you are asked: "Why are you here?"
"Tinny told me to be!" You are told: "That was Friday, go back."
"Ok." Another bounce and another wall.
Your evening class in management was cancelled, the notice on the door says. You wasted an hour you could have used fixing the drip on the kitchen sink. Bounced again.
As you begin to drive home you have a low front tire. Dang, I’ve got to buy tires. Nearly 500 bucks, how many “needed” things must I forego to buy tires. The gas gauge is red, it’s bounced off the bottom. The two credit cards are maxed. The spouse must have some left over cash from pay day money. Can I make it home? Three more walls and four more bounces.
The talking heads on The View tell me to have a good attitude. Why then do all three and their guests speak in so many nasty tones? I agree, a good attitude -- if you can maintain it, as walls and doors smack you broadside daily -- is wonderful. Try raising and livings with the demands of a growing family on a working stiffs pay, that alone will reduce attitudes.
I love my job. I’m needed. It may not be important but I’m helping not hindering. My attitude picks up on Fridays and starts going south on Sunday evening. There are times when I ran to that wall expecting to bounce and it smacked me for a loop.
Did I tell you that wall I’m bouncing from and towards is life? I’m not filthy rich. It’s near impossible to work a “job” and be rich. I am, however, blessed. I know it.
My to be University of Hawaii masters degree engineer, missed the school bus. I had to pick her up. When I got home, "Mom, Mom," came from five female voices at once. "Dad had an accident."
What kind of wall is this? Weeks later we are whole again. It was the accident that made the joy of together so much greater.
I’m busy. At times as I remember those tiny babies, tiny tots falling and picking them up — a warm feeling flows over me. I too remember dropping three off at school. With a day of work in my brain — I’m two miles past their school before one starts giggling. Mom missed it again. To pick up my soon-to-be Harvard attorney, or my M.I.T. engineer, or my U-Conn State Department analyzer from some school event or game -- even with the tank running low -- and see them excel, do well, show the joy of life only children can express –that makes every wall bounced from, the fun of life.
On those rare occasions that I have the time — l notice, I’m doing pretty good. My credit is OK. The spouse and I, we eat out. Often, we take-in, Subway, pizza, Chinese — that’s living good. After more years than the spouse may admit we are still in-love. We hold hands, we kiss, we nuzzle during our free seconds. Little things mean a lot.
Life isn’t about the new house, new car, new cells, vacations. It’s about taking time off from bouncing off of walls. In the fresh air there are no walls. Just breath the air, feel the sun, watch children grow. It is true: the great things in life are free! Life is great.
Barbara Lampron lives in Rockingham.
