I’ve waited before commenting at length about the Feb. 1 tragedy at my alma mater, Bridgewater College, in order to pray and gather my thoughts. There were several reasons for this, but none more so than my desire to ensure that what I had to share would be measured, meaningful, and most of all, from a place of healing rather than pain. So here goes …
Tragedy and trauma are intrinsically linked; the former births the latter. As I watched the news footage of the situation unfolding, scrambling to social media for additional info, it was trauma that I felt. Now, keep in mind that it’s been two decades since I was a BC student, and much has changed. Driving through last year I was struck by how much the campus built up and was unrecognizable from my time there. But I noticed one thing that did remain the same, all these years later: Flory Hall.
In addition to the President’s and Academic Dean’s Offices, Flory Hall houses the departments of History, Political Science, Foreign Language and Education. As a history/polsci/French major with teaching certifications for my undergrad, I spent the majority of my college experience in that building. To quote Dickens, “I could walk it blindfolded.” So when I watched the WHSV reporter give updates with my beloved stomping ground as his backdrop, police presence and yellow caution tape littering the storied landscape, I quite literally hurt.
Yes, I hurt for the students, faculty, and staff facing this ordeal (at that point, we did not know about the shooting and subsequent deaths of the two campus police officers) and for their families who were desperate for information on their loved ones’ safety. But, perhaps selfishly, I hurt for myself and those who came before. For those of us who walked those sidewalks without fear or care in the world. And for those who will walk those same paths in the future, robbed of the safety and security I took for granted.
I was hit by a wave of memories of my friends, some of whom have passed in the intervening years, and the good times we shared. I was reminded of 9/11 and trying to process that within those very walls. I thought of being the last teaching assistant to leave the building before Christmas break, enjoying the calm of an empty school building and the peaceful glow of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree as I walked out into the cold, dark December night. I recalled the smell of the chalk dust that filled the classrooms that as yet were still unconverted to the more modern marker and smartboards that no doubt are in their place today. I hurt for what felt like the violation of a place that, for four years, was not just my site of learning, but my home. In so many ways, I grew up there.
With the news of the death of officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, and the critical role they played in protecting the campus inhabitants, my hurt turned, temporarily, to anger. More than that, it was rage. Hence my need to wait to say too much, as nothing good comes out of giving voice to unbridled, raw rage.
So I went to sleep the night of Feb. 1, asking the Lord to direct my thoughts to how He sees this situation and what He would have me tell people.
I awoke the following morning with the song “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” in my head and haven’t been able to shake it since. Based on the Longfellow poem, it recounts his inner turmoil processing the considerable traumas of the Civil War (and those within his own life) with his innate belief that God is good and is our hope and future. As I pondered the words, singing them to myself as I went about my morning routine, I found my disposition changing, softening.
Sure, I’m still angry, frustrated, and hurting for all those involved, most notably the families of the slain heroes. But the rage is gone, replaced by the incomparable peace and joy that passes all understanding.
It may seem bleak. The darkness may seem so very invincible. But as Longfellow discovered, “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep, ‘God is not dead, nor doth He sleep. The wrong shall fail, the right prevail, with peace on earth, good will to men.’”
Good will. Pass it on.
Dr. Matthew Pandel lives in Woodstock.
