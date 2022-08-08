I have written several letters that were published on this page in the past year. Most of those short 250-word letters were in response to things written by supporters of Democrat policies. Many conservative friends agree with me, but Democrats come right back with letters that tell me I am totally wrong. I would like to pose a question to those who think I and my fellow conservatives are out to destroy our country. Can we agree on one thing?
No matter which side of the political aisle you are on, would you like to have 100% legal and fair elections? If your answer is yes, then just maybe we can begin to work with each other to save our country from being completely torn apart by all that divides us. We will never agree on everything, but could we agree on this one thing?
To this day, Hillary Clinton claims she won the 2016 election. She continues to blame the Russians for giving the White House to Donald Trump, even after the federal government spent around $32 million of our tax dollars and found that not to be true. Hillary’s supporters cried when they found out she had lost, and many said they were going to leave the country. They didn’t leave, but they sure did protest. “Yes, I have thought a lot about blowing up the White House,” is a quote from Madonna’s profanity-laced speech on Jan. 17, 2017.
Does either side believe our elections are fair? No! So let’s work together to make them as fair as humanly possible. Joseph Stalin said, “Those who vote decide nothing, those who count the votes decide everything.”
We don’t trust each other! When an election is lost by our candidate, we quickly say the other side cheated. Many people dislike or even hate anyone who is politically opposed to them. I believe many Democrats want to win elections and will lie, cheat and steal to make that happen. I believe many of them think it is all right to cheat if their candidate wins. Please, prove me wrong!
Republicans have tried for years to make elections fair by saying everyone should be required to show a photo ID to vote. Democrats say that is a way of suppressing the vote for poor people who can not obtain a legal ID. Voters in Mexico must “have a tamper-proof photo ID card with a thumbprint and embossed hologram. All citizens are required to personally enroll and show proof of birth or citizenship.” Let’s work together so every legal American citizen has a photo ID and gets to vote, but only one time in every election. And no, dead people, illegals and pets should not be able to vote. We need to aggressively clean up and maintain our voter rolls.
Joe Biden’s administration is letting hundreds of thousands of people invade our country because they believe they will ultimately vote for Democrats. He lets them in by the thousands daily and gives them free stuff so they will vote for their federal Santa Clause.
Conservatives and progressives have very different ways of looking at our world, but if we had true, honest and fair elections, might that be something on which we could agree? Maybe then we could begin to slowly get rid of the hate that so many people express for those on the other side. After a disappointing election, if each voting citizen could then say with confidence, “I don’t like the way the election turned out for my candidate, but at least I know the election was fair.”
Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were total opposites in their constitutional and judicial philosophies, but they were still great friends who respected each other even though they disagreed on many things. Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill and former President Ronald Reagan were on opposite sides of the aisle, but they were still friends.
Since its founding, the United States has for many years enjoyed a unique place of power, prosperity and prestige in our world. Those leaders in the world today who dislike or even hate the U.S. are overjoyed when they see our country so completely divided. Division creates weakness and many of those leaders are taking advantage of our weakness right now. I believe that holding fair, honest, legal elections could be just that one thing to begin to unite us. I pray that we can agree. Together, let us work out the details on how we can truly have fair elections and save our beautiful country for our children and grandchildren for many generations to come. Fair elections, can we agree on this one thing?
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
