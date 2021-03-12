I want to thank James R. Poplar III for his recent Open Forum “The Democrats’ Real Stance On Gun Control Is Now Open Kimono” (March 8) and his astute observations about how these Democrats are trying to take away our guns.
But, I’m here to tell you, that’s not the half of it!
I’ve recently uncovered yet another of their godless plots — to take away ALL OUR CARS!
How will they do it? Following the same nasty little playbook that Mr. Poplar revealed. The similarity is uncanny! Orwellian!
For starters, they are making the same nonsense claims about cars that they make about guns — they’re “dangerous,” they cause “accidental” death of “innocent” people. Fake news!
Below, I have listed in italics the gun-control provisions from the so-called “bill” that Mr. Poplar quotes, followed by the twin strategy being used in the BIG CAR TAKE AWAY:
1. The licensing of all firearms and ammunition.
Cars? — Exact same thing! Soon every car in the U.S. is going to need a so-called “license plate” to drive on the road. In America!
2. The registration with the Bureau of “each firearm present in the United States.”
There’s a plot underway right now to register every single automobile in the USA with a unique number that will be on file with, you guessed it ... the Government!
3. Gun ownership is strictly limited only to those greater than 21 years of age.
Same song and dance. They want car driving to be “strictly limited” to people by age.
4. To obtain a license an individual must undergo a psychological evaluation and successfully complete a course that includes at least 24 hours of training.
That’s nothing. Some first-time drivers will be required to take weeks of classes, and ALL people will have to pass a visual test, a skills test, and a written test! And the so-called “courts” will be able to revoke licenses from people for all kinds of reasons. If a “judge” thinks you are unfit to drive? You’re not gonna drive!
5. A separate license is required to own a “military style” weapon.
Likewise, the leftist mob is claiming that “some vehicles are more dangerous than others.” More fake news! If you want to drive an 18-wheeler (as is your God-given right!), well, you will have to get a “special license” to do so! (Good old Joe McCarthy is rolling over in his grave!)
6. Mandatory gun insurance for all gun owners.
Yep! Same story, every car owner is going to be forced BY LAW to have “auto” insurance.
This is my prediction: If these liberals get away with their big-government plan to regulate our cars, VERY SOON, no one will be allowed to drive a car in this great country again! And that’s exactly what they want! How will you get to work? Or to Walmart? Or to church? You won’t! So join me, my fellow patriots, in stopping this vicious plot now.
Art Copeland lives in Dayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.