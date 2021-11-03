This week is one of my favorite times of the year, James Madison University’s Homecoming week.
It’s always a festive time — a time to celebrate and reconnect with alumni as they return to the university they love. We have a lot of events planned for alumni of all ages to enjoy, things such as the annual alumni golf tournament, a variety of alumni chapter gatherings, and even a scavenger hunt.
But it’s not just the university they love and the homecoming revelry that brings them back. They love Harrisonburg and the surrounding Shenandoah Valley. We hear this over and over from our alumni. They always tell me how important the Harrisonburg area was when they were deciding where to go to college, and how much they enjoy coming back.
The city’s “Friendly By Nature” slogan is much more than some nice words used on marketing materials; they truly describe Harrisonburg, a city that makes a lasting, welcoming impression on our students. The memories they make at JMU, in Harrisonburg, and in the Shenandoah Valley last a lifetime.
The connection our students feel with Harrisonburg is solidified early on, when downtown businesses welcome our freshmen and transfer students with open arms during the annual Block Party in the ‘Burg. That’s when our students get their first introduction to the wide selection of restaurants, arts and culture the city has to offer. It’s where they begin to learn that Harrisonburg has the offerings of a larger city and the charm of a small town.
The students’ connection to the city strengthens during their time at JMU, and expands to the surrounding area that provides a wealth of recreational, historical and cultural experiences just minutes from campus. Our students also love opportunities to do some studying in the great outdoors.
Their bond to the city and surrounding communities grows even stronger as they find opportunities to serve their adopted hometown. JMU students spend countless hours volunteering with area fire and rescue squads, at local nonprofit agencies, in schools and healthcare facilities, and in many other ways. It’s the place where they embrace being the change.
It’s also a place where many of them gain valuable work experience through internships with local businesses and organizations and launch their careers. Many of them choose to stay in the Valley. JMU alumni become invested in efforts to sustain and build the local economy, provide lifelong learning opportunities, and continue serving as volunteers. Education is about developing character and preparing students for engaged citizenship as well as for productive careers.
Homecoming is also a time to recognize and celebrate the ties between the Harrisonburg community and JMU. JMU is as much a part of the community as the community is a part of JMU. Think of the pride the whole region felt as the JMU softball team made its incredible run to the Women’s College World Series this past year.
Earlier this month, 24/7 Wall St. ranked Harrisonburg as one of the 30 best college towns in America, basing its rankings on criteria such as economic conditions, health, safety, commutability, and arts, entertainment, and dining options. This accomplishment highlights the value we bring together.
JMU is a proud ally of the community, and thrilled to have opportunities such as our recently announced partnership with the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. The university is also proud to provide area residents a wide range of recreational, educational and cultural resources. Our doors are open as we welcome the community to athletic events, performances at the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, a host of learning opportunities for area children, peaceful strolls through the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum, and much more.
As we celebrate Homecoming, we look forward to strengthening these bonds and encourage area residents to join us at events such as the Homecoming concert Friday at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center and at Quad Fest, also on Friday. Visit our libraries and explore some fun children’s activities, and of course come out to cheer on the JMU football team is it takes on Campbell University on Saturday.
And as we celebrate JMU Homecoming, I hope it serves as a reminder that we are all in this together — and that this is our mutual “home” in which we all benefit from our relationships with one another.
Jonathan R. Alger is president of James Madison University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.