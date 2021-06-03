Paraphrasing African American author James Baldwin on his attitude toward America, “I love Israel, and exactly for that reason, insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
I may have started out as an “Israel right or wrong” Jew, but firsthand experiences over a lifetime and the facts on the ground turned me around. I am now her loyal constructive critic in hopes that she will turn away from the oppression of Palestinians that she has been carrying out for so long. Far too many of my fellow Jews (and most American Christians as well) turn a blind eye when it comes to Israel’s harsh, even inhumane, treatment of Palestinians both in Israel proper and its “Occupied Territories,” conquered in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Israel, for them, has a sacred quality, a godlike aura, only to be praised, never criticized.
Here are the most recent facts on the ground. The 11 days of fighting this past month between the Hamas militants of the Gaza Strip and the Israeli Defense Forces brought 150 protesters to Harrisonburg’s Court Square and increased worldwide criticism of Israeli policy toward its Palestinian populations in Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Israel proper.
Periodic explosions of violence and ongoing nonviolent protests from Palestinians are reactions to oppressive conditions that have only worsened with the decades. The Gaza Strip, an Occupied Territory of Israel, is a virtual prison for its densely packed Palestinian citizens.
Israel controls Gaza’s land and sea borders and air space along with its water, electricity, and almost all entry and exit points. The fact that militant Hamas governs Gaza only exacerbates the grim state Gazans find themselves in.
The West Bank, the second major Occupied Territory, has been so carved up and settled by Israelis since the early 1970s that approximately 500,000 Jews now live there while the Palestinians, under Israeli military administration, live in a handful of segregated urban centers and surrounding villages. The geography of the West Bank has been likened to a slice of Swiss Cheese in which the minority Israelis occupy the cheese and the majority Palestinian population the holes.
While the moderate Palestinian Authority supposedly governs these populous Palestinian enclaves, it’s really the Israeli military that calls the shots with its numerous checkpoints and massive presence to control almost every aspect of Palestinian life. Arab East Jerusalem, formerly part of the West Bank, is now under assault from right-wing Jewish settlers who seek to push out Palestinian residents, neighborhood by neighborhood, carving it up as they have the West Bank. This takeover of Palestinian homes and lands and the military control of their lives has been propelled by right-wing coalition governments that have largely ruled Israel since the 1970s.
Is there any wonder that militant violence and civilian protests from Palestinians erupt with frequency?
And this does not even get us to the second-class status of the Palestinian citizens who live “separate and unequal” in Israel proper. The situation in Israel/Palestine is a disaster. A two-state solution is no longer possible as Israel increasingly adopts an unsustainable one-state apartheid approach. For the good of both Israelis and Palestinians in both the short and long run, a change has got to come.
Bob Bersson lives in Bridgewater.
