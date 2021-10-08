When we look back on this moment in time, what will we see? Will we see a community that came together to tackle the tough challenges facing many in our community today, like housing, transportation and child care? Will we look back and say, “That’s when ___ changed!” As a community, we stand at a crossroads. While it’s tempting to paint “pre-COVID” in a rosy light, these challenges are not new, and not one amongst us can afford to ignore them.
Like many local businesses, most of the child care centers in our area are still unable to provide service at their pre-pandemic capacity and many are struggling to keep their doors open. For too long, we have relied on the good will of early educators and counted on them to care for our children “because they love it.” We believe that child care providers will always be there. However, child care providers are battling the financial stress of limited capacity, and severe emotional and physical fatigue from the day-to-day challenge of keeping children and teachers safe. If we fail to step in and support them today, they may not be there tomorrow to support us.
Our economy is powered by caregivers, and those caregivers are in crisis. A shortage of teachers has been exacerbated by the pandemic, placing one crisis on top of another, creating a “super-crisis.” Child care providers are leaving their jobs to work higher paying jobs at gas stations and department stores, and child care administrators are stretched to the breaking point. In a recent survey from Smart Beginnings Greater Harrisonburg, 76% of the child care administrators in our area reported that their personal health and well-being has suffered due to stress from their jobs, and more than 50% reported that they have considered or were currently contemplating leaving their position due to job stress.
This same survey revealed that most of the child care providers in our community earn an income that is at or below the ALICE threshold of $29,580 a year and have minimal or no benefits. We want child care providers that feel called to this work, and we need to compensate them for the value they bring to the well-being of our community. Gone are the days of offering lower wages than many can make babysitting on a Friday night. The future must hold something different.
A healthy and robust economy requires a stable workforce, and a stable workforce requires a foundation of quality child care options that meet the needs of the workforce. You can see from the “now hiring signs” posted all over town that it’s not just child care centers that are struggling to hire and retain employees. However, if there are not enough quality child care options available to working families, then many will not be able to work, further escalating the cycle of workforce shortages.
Child care is the backbone of our community’s well-being. We can no longer see it as a charitable cause, or continue to operate under the faulty belief that families can fully bear the burden of the cost of care on their own. Grants and funding from the state give at-risk families quality child care options that were not previously accessible to them, and support providers’ efforts to ensure equitable, quality programming for all of the children in their care. We need business and community leaders to advocate for continued financial support and work collaboratively across all sectors to develop creative solutions that work both for their organizations and the people they employ, reshaping the face of our local child care system and economy. Child care is not a parent issue. It’s not a nonprofit issue. It is an economic development issue. And most importantly, it is a community issue.
We must take this opportunity to build a bridge that leads not to our pre-pandemic comfort zone, but to a reimagined future. A future built with sustainable change, lifting our neighbors, our community and our local economy out of the mire, to a place where all can thrive and succeed.
Carla S. Moody is director of Smart Beginnings Greater Harrisonburg
Laura Toni-Holsinger is executive director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
