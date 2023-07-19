Open Forum: Jayne Docherty
Call me a nerd, but I prefer elected leaders who make evidence-based policies.
Take abortion, for example.
Forty-five percent of all pregnancies in the United States are unintended according to 2018 data. Too many women and their partners face painful decisions. Women usually cite interconnected reasons for seeking an abortion. They frequently pair responsibility for other children or family members and factors of poverty when explaining their choice. “[T]he fact that many women cited financial limitations as a reason for ending a pregnancy suggests that further restrictions on public assistance to families could contribute to a continued increase in abortions among the most disadvantaged women," a 2005 study stated.
A medical emergency requiring an abortion is a crisis, not a choice. It is often life-threatening and urgent. When the government second guesses the practice of medicine and intimidates medical professionals, the situation can become a catastrophe.
It is time to change policies that don’t work.
Prevention begins with fact-based sex education, including information about contraceptives. Some parents confuse access to factual information with moral decision-making. Schools are not parents. Schools are responsible for educating students about facts and consequences. “If you choose to have unprotected sex, you are likely to face an unintended pregnancy. Here are your options: abstinence, condoms, pills, long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), a patch, diaphragms, etc.” Parents provide moral guidance. Schools can provide social and emotional learning that helps students resist peer pressure. Will Virginia adopt a fact-based sex education curriculum at the state level?
Adults also need access to information about contraceptives. Will Virginia fund PSA campaigns to raise awareness of birth control options?
Information without access is useless. People need a clear pathway to access contraceptives. Research affirms that making LARCs available on the first doctor visit increases use rates. Will Virginia make family planning easily accessible?
Prohibitive expense keeps the most vulnerable from adopting the most reliable contraceptives. When contraceptives are paid for by insurance, offered at lower than retail cost, or free, women choose options that effectively postpone pregnancy, sometimes for years. Will Virginia fund programs that reduce the cost of expensive but highly effective contraceptives?
These approaches work! Between 2009 and June, 2015, Colorado used $23 million in private funds to provide access to LARCs, tubal ligations, and vasectomies through 68 family planning clinics. The results were impressive. More than 30,000 women adopted the most reliable, long-term form of family planning. In the first two years, teen birth and abortion rates decreased by 40% and 35%, respectively. Abortion rates fell 42% among women ages 15 to 19. Teen birth rates declined more rapidly than in any other state. The number of teens with repeat births decreased by 53%. The birth rate for Medicaid-eligible women ages 15 to 24 significantly reduced from 2010 to 2012. The estimated savings in Medicaid birth-related costs were between $49 million and $111 million. Other states saw similar results when they used the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion to make family planning more accessible.
The 140 people elected to the General Assembly in November will determine whether Virginia follows the evidence. The choice we make at the polls has significant implications for many of our neighbors who live at the level known as ALICE: Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed. It is vital to make a well-informed choice even if this issue does not affect us personally.
I tracked the voting records of our incumbents, Mr. Wilt (HD 34) and Mr. Obenshain (SD 2). What can we expect from them now that Richmond will set abortion policies and the Supreme Court has eliminated Roe v. Wade protections?
They voted yes to impose abortion restrictions and no to ease prohibitions wherever possible, including for Medicaid recipients. But what did they do about policies proven to reduce abortions?
Did they promote access to pregnancy prevention? No. Did they support sex education? No.
Did they do anything to help those who would struggle to welcome a child if they faced an unplanned pregnancy? No.
They consistently opposed any policies to help working families. Raise the Virginia minimum wage? No. Allow localities to establish minimum wages pegged to local economic conditions? No. Support unions? No. Provide sick leave to low-wage workers in home healthcare? No. Protect those who face housing insecurity? No. Allow employees to sue employers for nonpayment of wages? No. The list goes on with no evidence they will change.
We have choices in November! Kathy Beery is running for Senate, and Esther Nizer is running for House of Delegates. Both support policies that will achieve the goal Wilt and Obenshain claim to support without overriding personal freedom or putting the government in your doctor’s office. Please consider giving them your vote. We do not have to eliminate personal freedom to reduce abortions.
Jayne Docherty lives in Harrisonburg.
