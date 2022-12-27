Open Forum: Jonathan DeVier-Scott
A friend once asked me what I thought the biggest challenge was with public education. My response was, “People who think there is one biggest challenge in public education.” I wasn’t trying to be snarky. Public educators face numerous challenges every day and they are all important. I have conversed with people who taught for one or two years and then quit. But somehow those one or two years made them experts willing to extol their wisdom to anyone who will listen about what is wrong with public education and how it can be fixed.
I recently read a letter to the editor that suggested that if public schools were Christian schools, everything would be bright and rosy. I have to wonder what the students of all other religions would have to say. Harrisonburg City School teachers are an amazing group of people. I know because I was fortunate enough to work alongside them for 36 years. Was it a tough job? Absolutely, but my colleagues and I worked hard every day to try to meet the challenge. The challenge of working with a student population which represents 74 countries with 57 different home languages, 9.3% of whom are immigrants. How many different religions are represented in the Harrisonburg school system? I have no idea, but I’m willing to bet there are at least three. I have to ask the question, how many countries, languages, immigrants, and different religions are represented in the local Christian schools? It’s just a question because I don’t know. Public school information is relatively easy to find.
So, along with the rewards and challenges of working with a diverse population, HCPS teachers were then faced with the beginning of a poorly handled pandemic. Once again, teachers responded and found the best way to move forward with educating students. It was not perfect, it got better, but nothing replaces face to face instruction. Teachers knew that. Everyone knew that, but keeping students safe was a higher priority and unfortunately it meant hardship for a lot of people. Nobody was purposely trying to inflict pain on anyone. We were in an unprecedented time in history. A really challenging job got harder.
Teachers have been leaving public education for a lot longer than just since the pandemic, but that number has risen since the pandemic just as it has for almost every other profession.
Teacher pay has been low for as long as I can remember and the pay for aides is even more embarrassing. And now they are being asked to do more in a very stressful environment. Do teachers have the right to demand fair compensation? Without a doubt. I support their call for better pay and working conditions. Teachers are stressed, students are stressed, parents are stressed, and understandably so. Tempers flare and accusations are made and everyone with an opinion comes out of the woodwork to offer their wisdom and point fingers.
As to spending money to build a new high school, is the writer insinuating that HCPS should not be building a new high school? And how does not building the new high school help? How many high schools has Rockingham County built? Why is it that people believe HCPS should only have one severely overcrowded high school that will only become more overcrowded. I guess both school systems should instead be looking for 111-year-old buildings in which to educate students?
The writer also seemed to have an issue with HCPS policy on inclusivity. I encourage anyone and everyone to read the HCPS Inclusivity Statement. I did. It was like reading a page from the Bible. What a loving statement. Are we there yet? No, but it is what HCPS strives for. I am not sure what the “traditional values” are that the writer referred to, but I expect they vary from one person to another. Some would have any book that offended them banned from school libraries. Kind of a, “I want everything my way,” attitude. But to insinuate that HCPS is not focused on the education of its students does nothing but bait people into arguing and fighting instead of lifting each other up. It’s an ugly accusation and patently false.
And Christianity will solve everything. It could, but it will take more than talking the talk. Christ didn’t just talk the talk, he walked the walk. It is exhausting for me to read about and listen to people who have labeled themselves Christians, but only talk the talk, using the Bible as a club. There is already so much hatred, anger, and finger pointing in the world. We don’t need people using religion to beat others with whom they disagree. Christ is love, and love is kind.
Jonathan DeVier-Scott lives in Rockingham.
