“I would rather be uncertain of something than certain of something wrong.” — Anonymous
There’s a striking similarity between how we deal with cigarettes and guns as health and safety issues.
As I grew up, smoking was ingrained into the fabric of my life. My father and all of my friends smoked. Everyone smoked in the movies, and there were even ashtrays on the back of movie theater seats for use by the audience!
Tobacco advertising even went so far as to promote explicit health claims, such as “They don’t get your wind,” (Camel, 1935;) “Gentle on my throat,” (Lucky Strike, 1937;) “Play safe with your throat,” (Phillip Morris, 1941;) and “Fresh as mountain air,” (Old Gold, 1946.) Smokers of Camels were even encouraged to smoke a cigarette between every course of a Thanksgiving meal — as an “aid to digestion.”
By 1957, near the peak of cigarette smoking popularity, we knew that smoking caused lung cancer, leading to the first US Public Health Service statement warning that smoking was a cause of lung cancer. The backlash from tobacco companies was prompt and powerful — in 1953 they hired a public relations firm that for 40 years claimed that any alleged harm from smoking was still an open controversy.
In 1964, the Surgeon General’s Advisory Committee published “Smoking and Health,” a bombshell that started to turn the tide. By 1966 the government mandated a warning on cigarette packages. The Federal Communications Commission required anti-smoking advertisements, but cigarette ads still ran four times more frequently than anti-smoking ads. Even as businesses and public buildings banned smoking, many people still considered smoking to be cool. The tobacco industry often refused to comply with regulations.
Today the majority of Americans favor banning smoking in all public spaces. Smoking by adults dropped from 47% in 1953 to 20% in 2021. It took decades, but smoking was no longer cool.
Now replace cigarettes with firearms. Replace the Surgeon General with the Center for Disease Control. Replace biological addiction with emotional addiction. Replace the tobacco companies with the National Rifle Association. The NRA was formed in 1871 by two Civil War veterans from Northern states who had witnessed the typical soldier’s inability to handle guns. The NRA actually helped shape the National Firearms Act of 1934, calling for a registry of “gangster weapons” (machine guns, sawed off shotguns) because such weapons did not serve the goals of promoting firearm safety and marksmanship.
I started smoking at 13, and my thirteenth birthday gift was a Sears Roebuck .22 caliber automatic rifle. I was a member of the National Rifle Association and by my mid teens, I’d earned every marksmanship medal in the Junior Division of the NRA. I loved shooting. The most popular movies were westerns, where “real men” used their firearms to thwart evil-doers. Guns and cigarettes were definitely cool!
Things changed in the mid-seventies when the firearms industry, through the NRA, started a campaign to fight any and all “restrictions” to firearm ownership and use; such as registration, waiting periods or background checks. Despite the fact that firearm injuries and fatalities are on the rise, the firearm lobby still opposes any reasonable regulation on ownership or use, even claiming that more firearms increase safety!
Now add in the general unwillingness of various government agencies to impose anything that might be construed to be a violation of the second amendment or a limit to personal freedom, and we wind up paralyzed between the commercial lobbyists of the firearms industry and the agencies who research firearm violence.
Did government regulation help reduce the health hazards of smoking? Yes, but it was a slow process with many incremental regulations. And alone, those did not solve the problem.
Did public attitudes toward smoking change over time as a result of social pressure from others (not just scientists)? Yes, and again this was a slow process as smoking in public entertainment and in private sector establishments became unpopular.
What’s the lesson we can learn from history here? As a nation, we’re about in the same place with firearms today as we were in the 1960s with smoking. To learn from our experience with smoking, we can urge incremental regulations (requiring background checks for firearm purchase, registration of weapons, limits on magazine size, etc.) We can encourage private sector entities (retail stores, restaurants, churches, social clubs, etc.) to offer gun-free environments. When our kids or grandkids are invited to a play date or sleepover, ask the parents if there are firearms in their home (and if so, perhaps offer to hold the play date at your home!) Encourage your social organizations, including churches, to speak out in public forums for reasonable firearm regulation.
This will take time. We must work to make guns as popular as cigarettes.
James Kellett, Resident Curmudgeon, lives in Harrisonburg.
