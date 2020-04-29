I am a lifelong local resident and have been a Harrisonburg city taxpayer both as a citizen and a business owner for several decades. One of the things that I am most proud of in our city is our public golf course. My husband and I were not familiar with the game of golf until our youngest son showed an interest in the First Tee Golf Club offered in the city’s middle schools. He began playing the sport in seventh grade, receiving weekly instruction at the course, using the equipment that the program provides, all free of charge thanks to the generosity of many First Tee supporters who see the game as an incredible opportunity for all young people. Our son has continued the game and has been on the Harrisonburg High School varsity golf team the past two years and is looking forward to a couple more.
Heritage Oaks Golf Course is a treasure for the city of Harrisonburg. With its gorgeous, park-like setting, its superb maintenance, and its reasonable rates, there is no question why this is the course of choice for Harrisonburg High School, Turner Ashby High School, Spotswood High School, and James Madison University for their golf teams. Children and adults alike can learn the game at any age and have a lifelong form of exercise that is both rewarding and challenging. With the game of golf, lessons in integrity, patience, humility, and grit are a given byproduct, along with the benefits of physical exercise, fresh air, and sportsmanship.
I’ve read about studying the fiscal challenges that this course is giving the taxpayers in the city, but I want to point out that you do not see everything in those columns of red and black ink. Our city parks do not generate revenue, yet we do not consider plowing them under. Nor do our tennis courts. Nor does our swimming pool complex. Nor do our well-maintained city streets and beautification projects. None of these amenities are “moneymakers” for our city. These are benefits that we are wise enough to see have value beyond the balance sheet. Now, more than ever, we need this course to be open. Right now, this course is the only one in the area that is not open to the public. We need to make the simple adjustments, as surrounding golf courses have, with social distancing, not sharing golf carts, and not removing flags, and allow people to continue playing.
I am asking the City Council to reopen the golf course immediately, and when looking at the “fiscal study” in the upcoming months, remember the benefits this course has to offer. The municipal golf course is a gift to the taxpayers in the city of Harrisonburg. We are blessed with a public course to benefit all the residents of Harrisonburg as well as the surrounding area.
Let us remain that beacon of goodwill and example and show that we understand the importance of all citizens having opportunities to be healthy, active benefactors.
Angela S. Osinkosky lives in Harrisonburg.
