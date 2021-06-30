The June 18 article “HPD Plans Talk With SRO Task Force” was so jumbled and confusing that we are compelled to offer some clarification. The task force on SROs has been asked to determine whether we still want police officers in the city schools, and if we do, under what conditions and with what roles and responsibilities. Let’s not muddle that conversation with confused thinking about the continuation of implementing restorative justice principles and practices in schools.
Restorative justice recognizes that when harms happen in our communities they require repair. When doing restorative justice, we ask, “Who was harmed and how can the harm be repaired?” instead of asking, “Who did wrong and how should they be punished?” The goal is to work directly with the person(s) who did harm and those who experienced harm. Many of us use restorative principles in our families. Restorative justice advocates argue that we can bring those same principles and similar practices into our public lives.
The relationship between restorative justice and the criminal legal system is complex. Not everyone who supports restorative justice agrees on what the relationship should be. Even among the group writing this forum, we take different approaches to working with or not working with the criminal legal system. But we all agree that restorative justice is not intrinsically tied to any part of the criminal legal system.
School-based restorative justice is supported at the district level through personnel decisions, budgets, and institutional implementation. Many schools in Harrisonburg have adopted restorative justice. They aspire to have everyone in the building take responsibility for adopting practices that promote accountability and repair when something results in harm to any member of the school community.
In Harrisonburg, there have been some attempts to bring restorative justice options into Harrisonburg Police Department cases where young people are involved in nonviolent incidents. This is a relatively new program that needs to be evaluated and assessed before we declare it a success. The program naturally comes up when discussing the presence of police officers in the schools, which is why it is crucial to remember that restorative justice work exists separately from the work of school-based police officers or any other employee of the police department. The June 18 article completely jumbled these issues.
Our society is reckoning with the long tail of impacts from genocide, slavery, racial violence and programs and policies that systematically exclude people of color from benefits and opportunities afforded to others. Part of preventing the continuation of those harmful policies and practices is instituting routine reporting on disparate outcomes and impacts of any programs we operate. The task force has been asked to examine whether students of color were more likely to be taken into custody than white students. Even more important than statistics are the lived experiences of the students and families who have had encounters with school-based police officers. The task force must seek out and listen to their stories. Statistics alone will not tell us how all of our students experience the presence of police in the schools.
We encourage the task force members to stay focused on the question they were charged with addressing. Does Harrisonburg City Public Schools maintain the presence of school-based police officers in our schools? If yes, under what conditions and for what purpose? There is no credibility in saying that SROs are necessary for schools to use restorative justice, and this should not be used to obscure the original mandate of the task force.
We urge Superintendent Michael Richards, the School Board, and leaders in every city school to deepen their understanding of restorative justice and allocate resources to support restorative programs in all city schools.
We expect every government program, including schools and the police, to track and account for disparate outcomes as we strive to build a society that lives up to the highest ideals of fairness and justice.
We also ask the DN-R to review its editorial oversight of articles. The contents of the June 18 article, particularly the sensationalized inclusion of the 2012 case involving two youth, did very little to contribute to the public’s understanding of school-based police or of restorative justice, and in fact, perpetuated racist stereotypes about young men of color.
Kathy Evans is associate professor of restorative justice in education at Eastern Mennonite University; Jayne S. Docherty is executive director, Center for Justice & Peacebuilding at EMU.
