Open Forum: Susan Sheridan
Elected officials cannot represent all opinions in their districts all the time. Amid today’s clashes of ideas, the best a representative can do is listen carefully to all sides, highlight where agreement might be reached, and explain the consequences of choosing one idea over another. In the latest issue of “Sixth District Perspectives" — Congressman Ben Cline’s periodic report to constituents — Cline is more focused on the goals of radical conservatives than on constituent opinions. He accuses FBI Director Christopher Wray of “weaponizing” the FBI in three ways: “an entirely unwarranted investigation against Donald Trump,” FBI agents claiming that concerned parents are domestic terrorists, and agents targeting Catholics for “exercising their First Amendment right to express their faith.”
Cline writes about the FBI’s investigation into documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Events leading to the discovery — requests for missing documents, subpoenas, FBI searches, indictments — have been widely reported, and the outcome will be decided in court. Only those who ignore facts could call this “an entirely unwarranted investigation.”
On Cline’s second item, FactCheck.Org, a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at University of Pennsylvania, found no instances in which the FBI labeled parents “domestic terrorists.” That phrase seems to have originated in a communication from the National School Boards Association requesting that the Attorney General assist in dealing with threats to school board members and school officials, saying, “… the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” Two days later, Senator Ted Cruz said, “the Department of Justice labeled parents objecting to [some] teaching as domestic terrorists,” re-attributing the NSBA’s words to the Justice Department. Cline perpetuates this falsehood in “Perspectives” and demands that the FBI turn over unredacted copies of documents where this phrase was used, even though FactCheck reported none were found.
Cline’s third example refers to an internal document leaked from the FBI’s Richmond field office earlier this year that noted a “growing overlap” between the far-right white nationalist movement and Radical-Traditionalist Catholics. The FBI reviewed the document and instructed its analysts to discontinue this line of inquiry, but Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has demanded an unredacted copy of the original document. Much like Donald Trump’s demands for Barack Obama’s birth certificate, release of one document is met with demands for more, and Cline repeats the accusation. He apparently believes, as does Trump, that repeating a falsehood over and over will make people believe it’s true.
Cline invites constituents to watch his questioning of Director Wray during a July 17 Judiciary Committee hearing. I invite readers to view other representatives’ queries as well. Consider Jordan’s comments to the Director. Compare it to the approach used by Democratic Representatives Ted Lieu and Eric Swalwell. Which of these comes closest to questioning government officials in an honest and appropriate manner?
Cline also uses “Perspectives” to praise Republican development of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2024. In fact, Republicans and Democrats together produced a bill that was predicted to attain smooth House passage. However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy acquiesced to the radical right adding amendments to the Act. These amendments eliminate the Pentagon’s offices of diversity, equity and inclusion; prohibit payments of expenses for traveling to obtain abortion services; ban health care coverage of hormone treatments and gender surgery for transgender individuals, and block military schools from having certain books in their libraries. Cline predicts these amendments will lead to “an end to woke-ism in the military,” but, given the narrow majority held by Republicans, they may also complicate House passage of the bill and the production of a House and Senate joint resolution.
Do these issues belong in a Defense bill? Do they “ensure the brave men and women defending our nation’s freedom have access to the weapons and resources they need”? Do they ensure continuing struggle for those who do not conform to society’s norms?
Do Cline’s opinions represent the predominate views of District 6 residents? Is Cline aware that a Gallup poll updated this month found 69% of Americans support the legality of abortion in the first trimester, and a Public Religion Research Institute poll from 2022 indicates 80% of Americans support laws forbidding discrimination against transgender individuals?
Cline’s shading of facts exacerbates arguments among voters. His words do not lead to compromise, coexistence, and a strong nation. Ben Cline is leaving many constituents without representation.
Susan Sheridan lives in Rockingham.
Susan Sheridan writes, "Cline’s shading of facts exacerbates arguments among voters." Yea yea yea...and you certainly have not engaged in "shading of the facts" in your diatribe and all the dems you voted for through the years certainly have not engaged in "shading of the facts." How about you give us all a freakin' break.
