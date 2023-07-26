Open Forum: Bill Faw
It was a novel experience for me to read last Friday’s DN-R Forum page and see my name mentioned in a positive way in response to one of my open forums. I refer to Irvin Peckham’s July 21 viewpoint: “Eavesdropping On Perennial Debates, Or Diatribes," referring to my “Happy 247th Birthday America." The fact that he referred to me in a positive nature — and the fact that Irv and I are good friends — makes it harder for me to criticize one thing about his article. But I want to set the record straight.
No, I am not criticizing his identifying himself as a “slant atheist," although I am not sure what the “slant” part signifies. The fact that I identify myself as a “Christian theist” shows our theological differences, but I do not criticize Irv for his honest statement of his starting point. I sent an earlier draft of this forum to Peckham. He sort of clarified his “slant atheist” status. I hope he expounds on that in one of his future forums.
My criticism of Irv’s viewpoint is that he seemed to paint a false equivalence between Fox News and CNN. At the end of three paragraphs about Fox News’ “nonsense," several hosts being “seriously down," and his conclusion that the “somewhat mindless characters on Judge Jeanine’s show are just doing their jobs," Peckham inserted the false equivalence: “CNN pundits are doing the same: endlessly recycling old stories as insights." Peckham then moved on to talk about some of the recent dialogue shown on this DN-R Forum page.
If Irv only meant to say that CNN pundits are similar to Fox pundits in terms of “endlessly recycling old stories,” then I don’t have much complaint. But if he was saying that CNN hosts and pundits are like Fox folks in many other ways — except that one group is more liberal and the other very conservative — then I need to speak out, as a person who watches a lot of CNN and MSNBC and some Fox.
First, I would note that CNN has been working hard to be middle-of-the-political-road. MSNBC is the network that is more openly progressive, somewhat balancing Fox’s conservativism. But the most important thing to note is that while CNN and MSNBC might get facts wrong from time to time, they are willing to acknowledge those occasions and they do not deliberately lie about things.
In sharp contrast, Fox News has recently settled a $787.5 million defamation lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems for spreading lies about Dominion’s voting machines changing the vote to make it seem that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential elections. Fox settled with Dominion after a number of emails from several Fox hosts and staff were found, which showed that they knew that what they were spreading was false, and that they were spreading such lies because they had been drastically losing ratings ever since they correctly called Arizona for Biden on election night. Even bigger lawsuits are in the works.
So, while MSNBC and CNN might get things wrong at times, Fox clearly makes things up and states and repeats charges that they know are lies. There is no equivalence between the functioning of these three cable news networks. It would be great if Fox would learn its lesson and just become a “conservative-oriented” real news network.
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.