Our Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is working on an ordinance that establishes much needed humane guidelines for local commercial dog breeding. I believe it will prevent new puppy mills from being established in our communities. Yes, there are puppy mills in the Shenandoah Valley. These mills are nothing to be proud of and we need this ordinance to address the cruel inhumane breeding practices that puppy mills engage in. Puppy mills aggressively breed dogs using no or low standards of care to minimize costs so the kennel can increase profits. The animals' well-being is of little concern to a puppy mill kennel operator.
The desperate reality for puppy mill adult breeding dogs is that most will never leave these horrid breeding facilities. Over the years, I have taken in over 10 adult mill dogs that were no longer of value as breeding dogs due to age or untreated illnesses. Of these rescue dogs, all were very ill due to severe skin infections, anemic from fleas, and had urinary tract infections. The small cages that housed them 24/7 caused a lack of ability for the dogs to move and did not allow the dogs the space to groom themselves, which left them matted and filthy. These small crates were often stacked on top of one another and allowed feces and urine from overhead dogs to fall into and contaminate the cages below. The constant cage confinement also did not allow the dogs to urinate properly. As a result, many of these dogs were extremely ill with urinary tract infections in addition to the skin infections. These dogs also had goopy and infected eyes and had very smelly, rotten teeth. These are all serious physical problems that had not been treated until the dogs were rescued. These untreated illnesses can and do shorten the lives of dogs suffering in puppy mills.
Though the dogs’ physical conditions were atrocious, I believe the psychological damage I observed in them was even worse. Some of my dogs never recovered from their years in a puppy mill. When a dog lives his or her life locked in a very small wire pen, it takes a huge toll on the animal's mental state. These dogs were never held and snuggled. They never saw the sun or touched grass. These dogs were trembling and fearful. Dogs have been bred to be companion animals to humans -- the poor treatment and isolation that puppy mill breeding dogs receive is especially cruel and must be prevented.
In a study of 1,169 dogs that were rescued from puppy mills, Dr. Franklin MacMillan (DVM from Best Friends Animal Society) found that "dogs maintained in puppy mills were reported to have developed long-term fears and phobias, compulsive behaviors such as circling and pacing, possible learning deficits, and are often unable to cope fully with normal existence." He stated that this study provided the "first scientific evidence that dogs confined in puppy mills for breeding purposes demonstrate impaired mental health and, as a result, diminished welfare." We can't allow this in Rockingham County.
Please encourage your board representative to pass a humane commercial breeding ordinance to protect dogs bred in Rockingham County commercial kennels.
Susan Mansfield lives in Mount Crawford.
