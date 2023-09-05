Cities are dynamic entities. They are shaped by an array of diverse factors which precipitate their continued growth, or their eventual decline. Fortunately, the points where these factors intersect can be influenced by corporate and local leadership to ensure continued growth. Harrisonburg, and Rockingham County, have an intricate combination of economic, social, and infrastructural factors that position it for continued growth in the decades to come. Continuing to decrease the bureaucratic obstacles, and easing of restrictions for new companies to form, will help ensure this region’s growth and development continues.
Economic vitality lies at the center of any city’s future growth. Economic opportunities, specifically job prospects, are the magnets that most analysts cite as a primary draw of people to certain areas. Harrisonburg, and Rockingham County, have diverse industries, strong innovation ecosystems, and a business-friendly environment that encourages growth. Other cities and regions in the Commonwealth may offer a higher concentration of high-paying jobs; but they are also burdened by some of the strictest regulatory environments in the Commonwealth and the nation. Salaries are modestly lower on average in Rockingham County, but the cost of living is substantially better. For example, Arlington County has a cost of living that is 41% higher than both the state and national averages. Harrisonburg, VA is a stark contrast. It has an average cost of living that is 6% lower than the state’s average.
Rockingham County boasts an effective infrastructure that can support corporate expansion, and subsequent increases in wages. The regions proximity to robust transportation networks, including roads, bridges, public transit, and airports to facilitate the movement of goods. Harrisonburg is a city with well-planned and efficient transportation systems are better equipped to accommodate a growing population. Access to healthcare, higher education, and recreational spaces influences a city’s attractiveness.
Harrisonburg has a quality of life that most cities cannot come close to comparing themselves with. Factors such as safety, cleanliness, healthcare, education, and cultural offerings are available for young families and retirees alike. Cities that provide a high quality of life tend to experience population growth, as people are drawn to places where they can live comfortably and pursue their interests. The availability and affordability of housing are crucial factors in a city’s growth. When housing becomes scarce and unaffordable, it can lead to urban sprawl, pushing people to live in the outskirts and commute long distances.
The region is in a competitive position to continue it’s growth in the years to come. This growth will be enabled by successfully addressing factors such as economic opportunities, continued infrastructure development, and quality of life while keeping the financial involvement from the local and state governments in check. By understanding and addressing these dynamics without embracing a policy of overreach, the leaders of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County can guide these area toward sustainable growth and prosperity.
Graham Hollander lives in Stephens City.
