Open Forum: Barbara Pyle
As Harrisonburg City Council gets ready to make its decision on Bluestone Town Center I hope they will consider how consistently inconsistent Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority and EquityPlus have been in both their presentation to city council and on the BTC website, where most of the public would be getting its information. Here is a short list of some of the inaccuracies that have come up:
At the February 14 city council meeting Avram Fechter, co-founder of EquityPlus, stated that no more than 100 units would be built in one year. The timeline on the BTC website has phase one being completed in 15-18 months. Not only would the 401-unit Phase One be completed, but mass clearing and grading of the WHOLE site takes place then as well.
NOWHERE on the BTC website does it say that the single family homes are manufactured homes. Further, the floor plans on the website are not from the company that is being used and nowhere is it mentioned if basic landscaping is included.
Who is managing the rental units? EquityPlus says it won’t be HRHA, but HRHA has a 51% ownership. Mr. Fechter said they don’t know who it will be, but on the Virginia Low Income Housing Tax Credit application due March 15, they are required to list a management entity. Currently, HRHA manages 280 housing units in Harrisonburg. EquityPlus only has one Low Income Housing Tax Credit project listed on its website. Using the numbers from the BTC website, there will be 637 units that will need to be managed by someone, three times what either group currently manages.
Council Member Monica Robinson was particularly concerned about the lack of local workers contributing to this project. Mr. Fechter stated that the townhouses and multi-family dwellings would be stick built. However, there was no commitment to using local plumbers, electricians, framers, etc. for any of that work.
The website and a proffer included solar panels but were so vague as to be meaningless. Mr. Fechter said that was too detailed to commit to this early in the project. We do know the pattern of the sun and there won’t be any trees to factor in, so it seems a minimum amount could easily be established.
The types and distances to greenspaces also were vague. A distance of 1,000 feet (three football fields) from town homes or multi-family dwellings to any greenspace was deemed reasonable by EquityPlus and HRHA, but if you attended or watched the meeting February 14, you would know for the several potential residents who spoke to city council, 1,000 feet was not an inconsiderable distance to walk to enjoy a park.
BTC claims to be walkable, but of the 12 “amenities” listed as walkable, only two are within a mile and the rest are between three and four miles.
These inconsistencies may seem “minor,” but they have created confusion. You have to wonder if EquityPlus and HRHA are intentionally misleading or are they simply incapable of managing their own website. And if they can’t do that, it doesn’t instill much confidence that they will be able to handle the complexities of a project the size and duration of BTC.
Barbara Pyle lives in Harrisonburg.
