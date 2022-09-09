I have always been a sucker for conspiracy theories -- UFO cover-ups, FDR and Pearl Harbor, Qanon, the “Deep State” and pseudoscience like “Ancient Aliens” and “Nessie.” From the fare on cable TV, I’m not alone. It has been a long, hard slog to finally get a more rational outlook.
I finally admitted that all these things were possible but the chances of their being true were very small. But then I relapsed recently concerning Donald Trump and the FBI’s raid of his home. It goes like this. Trump invited the FBI, although not directly. He just intentionally refused to turn over the documents knowing that, with all the anti-Trump sentiment in establishment D.C., they couldn’t resist a raid.
It was pure genius and he was right. Justice, the FBI and probably the Biden administration obliged. But why would Trump intentionally cause a raid on his home? Well, it guaranteed him a lead spot on the national news cycles -- both liberal and conservative -- for several weeks at least. It showed that he was unafraid of the establishment. It awakened some of his less ardent backers in the GOP to scream about politicizing the FBI and further widening the national divide, which he supports.
It fired up his faithful base to an even higher pitch, with some of the crazier ones making threats against the FBI and even the archivists. But what about the legal consequences? Trump, his whole career, has been able to hire the best attorneys to advise him just how far he can go and yet avoid prosecution. When he ignores their advice and oversteps, another group of attorneys -- a good bit smarter than the prosecutors -- are either able to bluff prosecutors into not prosecuting or string out the proceedings in such a way that raises a reasonable doubt in the jury’s mind and he escapes.
Even if he were convicted, the appeal process could be strung out until he is back in the White House and in control. He is far from alone in this. The rich, in general, rarely are found guilty or get a mere slap on the wrist for which crimes the average citizen would spend years in prison. In this “documents” case he is probably never going to face even prosecution.
First, many other presidents have done the same thing. Secondly, he can show that he was returning documents, albeit very slowly. I’ll bet the feds will ultimately decide that, although he technically broke the law, they have a poor chance of convincing a jury. The investigation will quietly be dropped and Trump will be free to hatch his next ploy to manipulate us and the government. Why do we so love rogues who openly flaunt the law and conventional behavior?
Gary Crowther lives in Rockingham.
