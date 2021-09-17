Constitution Day allows for Americans to reflect on the passage of the Constitution and how it affects our lives today. When the framers signed the document that would become America’s second Constitution, they had several intentions including writing a Constitution that would last the test of time, discussing important issues about what the role of national government was along with the role of states and the people. On Sept. 17, 1787, the signatories of the Constitution finally agreed on what should be included in the final version of the Constitution, which they had been working on since May. However, the final ratified version of the Constitution was not completed until the Federalists were able to convince the Anti-Federalists that the rights of the people and the states would be protected with the passage of the Bill of Rights, or the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution.
In addition to celebrating Constitution Day, this year is also special because it is 50 years since the passage of the 26th Amendment, which gave 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds the right to vote in national, state and local elections. This allows us to reflect on the opportunity that was given to young people to participate in elections and to be a part of the electoral system. Since the original passage of the 26th Amendment there have been many challenges to youth voting and concerns about our democracy when young people do not participate in elections. The concern about our democracy and youth participation was as a result of low turnout by young people in 1996 (32.4% for 18- to 24-year-olds) and 2000 (32.3% for 18- to 24-year-olds).
Voting scholars have continued to focus on why young people do not participate in elections. But I look at the other side of this, and focus on what encourages young people to participate. In my research for my book, “Why Youth Vote,” I argue that young people are more likely to participate if they know who they are politically, have inspirational leaders and reflect on their political affiliation. Young people are more likely to participate when they have reflected on their political priorities, questioned their beliefs about politics, and have taken on an identity that is their own, not one that they have acquired from their parents or political leaders. Young people are more likely to participate when they have leaders who inspire them, meaning leaders who instill hope and encourage belief in a better future. These leaders can act as identity role models and let young people question what draws them into politics. Lastly, often the assumption is that young people are more likely to vote if they are partisan. However, in my research, young people who have developed their own political identity are likely to participate regardless if they are Republican, Democrat or independent.
This year gives us a unique opportunity to think about how the Constitution gives young people the opportunity to participate. Young people surprised many voting scholars in 2020 with a turnout of 48%, which broke the previous record set in 1972 (45%), the first year young people had the right to vote in a national election. In this reflection, there are specific ways to encourage young people to participate in elections, including in this year’s gubernatorial and local elections. Five major ways to encourage youth voting are asking young people to participate, voters in general are more likely to participate if you ask them to. Second, discussing how politics and elections impact our everyday lives from decisions about snow removal or state budget funding for education. Third, providing more information about the electoral choices on platforms that young people use. Not only making information but making information accessible is important. Lastly, making voting accessible in terms of early voting, absentee voting and Election Day voting. Voting is an opportunity to let our voices be heard and should be accessible.
As we reflect on Constitution Day, remember you matter, your voice matters, your vote matters.
Bobbi Gentry is an associate professor of political science at Bridgewater College.
