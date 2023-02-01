Open Forum: Jayne Docherty
University students come for education. Retirees come for a lower cost of living in a university town. Workers, including refugees, come for jobs and the American Dream. We have readily housed students, retirees, and workers with high-paying jobs. Other workers, not so much. Some have moved to the county; most remain in the city. The latter are in overcrowded housing while suburban sprawl threatens the agricultural basis of our economy.
The answer is smart growth planning to create a city of neighborhoods that function well and provide housing at all price points. On Jan. 17, the city staff presented their feasibility assessment of the proposed Bluestone Town Center to the Planning Commission. It passed unanimously. Here are some things to consider as this proposal goes before the City Council on Feb. 14 amid continued opposition.
Local builders choose not to develop affordable housing for the Harrisonburg workforce, so Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is partnering with EquityPlus to fill that void. Based on smart growth guidelines, BTC includes affordable single-family homes for purchase, multi-family homes for rent, and senior housing. BTC also incorporates green spaces, retail development, and a transportation hub. The developers made generous proffers to cover road improvements, bike and walking paths to nearby commercial areas, playgrounds, and a childcare center.
The location for BTC promotes a more equitable distribution of housing for our growing workforce. The current housing density near BTC is 2.2 dwelling units per acre compared with 5.4 to almost 11 units per acre in the rest of the city. BTC also follows a logical trajectory from prior development in the area. In the past twenty years, the city approved a single-family development built alongside a publicly subsidized golf course, a new high school, and an elementary school near the proposed BTC development. They also upgraded the roads to accommodate the schools and anticipated residential growth. Locating the schools in the least occupied part of town signaled future residential development.
I hoped that the “Friendly City for Smart Growth” group would focus on improving BTC and making it a better project. Sadly, it is another NIMBY (not in my backyard) effort working to prevent the development of housing for the Harrisonburg workforce through scare tactics and specious arguments.
Karst geology, radon, flooding, and a nearby poultry operation do not make the proposed site too dangerous to develop. Karst geology and radon are a given in the city; they are technical problems to be addressed by engineers during the final planning and construction. Flood control is always a problem, also addressed by developers and city engineers during the final project design. City Council can prioritize mitigating flooding caused by the golf course, but that flooding is no reason to oppose BTC. Opponents also argued the health risks of living near a poultry operation make the development too dangerous to approve. If City Council adopts this position, they will need to review the neighborhoods built around other poultry operations. What will that do to the tax revenue from George’s and Farmer Focus facilities in the city?
City Council should also remind the school board and the school administration that they don’t set development policies for the city. When commenting on development proposals, school officials should not single out an affordable housing development for special attention when it comes to projecting school enrollment.
I say this because I live in the last Harrisonburg development of similar size. It is also called Bluestone. Built off Deyerle Avenue, it includes single-family, multi-family, and duplex homes. If the schools on the east side of town are crowded, my neighborhood is partly to blame. In two blocks around my house, there are at least ten preschoolers and K-12 students and many of the families moved to Harrisonburg for jobs at JMU, Merck, Sentara, and other non-agricultural employers. In the ten-year process of building the upscale Bluestone, no one talked about the development creating a problem with K-12 enrollment. BTC will also require 8-10 years for completion. Students will join the school system gradually. Unlike the upscale Bluestone, however, HRHA is a co-developer holding a 51% share of BTC. They are already taking applications for the waiting list from current city residents, including those with children in the schools. BTC will likely enroll fewer new-to-Harrisonburg students than my neighborhood.
Finally, we need to be clear that our neighbors who move into BTC are contributors, not takers. Occupied homes generate more tax revenue than empty land. Supporting BTC is both smart and friendly.
Jayne Docherty lives in Harrisonburg.
