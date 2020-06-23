The DN-R recently reported on a meeting of the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority that attracted more than the usual number of residents wanting to share their concerns.
The authority was established by Rockingham’s Board of Supervisors to resolve flooding problems affecting homes, roadways, and Lake Shenandoah — a state-owned recreation area.
The flooding is attributed to residential development directed to this area by the county’s Comprehensive Long Range Plan, created in 2004 and updated several times since then. The plan specifies that residential development be concentrated in defined county areas best served by centralized water and sewer. It discourages “spot” development and the destruction of rural communities and farmland. Developers, builders, and residents followed the plan. Today, there are many residential homes and town homes within the Lake Shenandoah watershed area. New construction, approved by the county and consistent with the Long Range Plan, continues at a brisk pace in this area today despite flooding concerns/threats.
Rockingham County must undertake two important actions under guidance by the authority. First — mitigate flooding by implementing several projects recommended by engineering consultants. Taxpayers were informed that work on this action is underway.
The second action, determining how to pay for the corrections, was the topic of the recent meeting and the high number of taxpayers’ comments. The authority’s proposed plan assesses a special fee to property owners. The assessment has no expiration and a vague budget. Taxpayers know that fees and taxes seldom disappear over time. Property owners at the meeting feel fees are unwarranted since the flooding problems are an unforeseen consequence of actions prescribed by the county’s plan. Since flooding is a known problem, why does Rockingham continue approving new development in the area?
If you don’t own property within the authority’s jurisdiction, you won’t be assessed this ongoing fee. But you should be very concerned about the precedent it sets. By establishing this new method for funding infrastructure development and repair, it is possible — moreover likely — that you will be assessed for roadway, drainage, and other infrastructure spending occurring near your property. This new strategy establishes a precedent allowing the county to assess property owners fees to pay for construction and repair of roads and drainage in their area, regardless of the cause of the problems.
Rockingham County is blessed with a mix of agriculture, residential neighborhoods, towns, commercial areas, and industry. We’re a county, not a set of separate entities. We are making a mistake by assessing fees by neighborhoods for improvements that benefit us all. The authority’s administrative costs will be paid by all Rockingham County residents. This is an unnecessary cost, an unnecessary precedent for funding infrastructure projects related to approved growth in our county, and simply a bad idea that will cost more money, plus it will polarize neighborhoods and neighbors.
We’ve got a plan for solving the problem we’ve created together; let’s fund the plan together.
Harry Reif lives in Rockingham.
