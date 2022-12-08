Open Forum: Ramona Sanders
Nearly 3 million American women have left the labor force over the past years in a coronavirus-induced exodus that reflects pay inequality, undervalued work and antiquated notions of caregiving. Before the pandemic, women consisted more than 50% of the country's workforce, underlining their importance to the economy. But that number has dropped sharply as many women, particularly mothers of young children, have been furloughed or laid off. Many others have had to choose between showing up at front-line jobs, or caring for their children, who, would otherwise be left without supervision. The urgent need for childcare at home has also pushed other working mothers, with spouses or partners earning more than they do, to withdraw from the workforce in order to take over childcare responsibilities. The pandemic has also put the spotlight back on the caregiving work that for years women have been counted on to provide, often for little or no pay. Caregiving is still largely perceived as a female function. Our representatives need to be intentional about creating the policies necessary to support not only women, but families. The crisis stems from outdated, but persistent, views of women in the workforce.
A crisis in childcare existed even before the pandemic, as working women have long faced inflexible workplace policies and sky-high childcare costs. Local, State and Federal investment in the childcare sector is critical to getting women back to work, and allowing them to stay there. Not only will these investments preserve jobs by keeping this critical industry afloat, but they will also help avoid a setback in gender equity. It is important to invest in childcare centers, so their spaces can be improved, and childcare workers' wages are increased to an earned income or family income level. There's a role for companies to play as well. Childcare subsidies for working parents should be viewed as the norm rather than a job perk. Employers need to treat the issue of caregiving as something that is more than a nice benefit. Policies that provide flexibility and support for working parents will be key to attracting and retaining top talent.
The kind of low-wage jobs mostly performed by women, including working in retail and restaurants, often lack paid leave benefits and offer little flexibility. Paid time off and paid medical leave should be universal and mandatory, particularly for those workers who need it the most. Paid sick leave is really important for moms who are at home also shouldering caretaking responsibilities. Being able to take off work to care for a family member is critically important.
Greater enforcement around equal pay laws is also in order. That means funding agencies that protect against wage discrimination. Corrective measures must also directly address raising wages generally and in specific industries.
I have been a member of the Steering Committee for Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign since 2019. I have seen three of our child care providers in this area become certified as “Living Wage Employers”. Arcoiris Day Care pays their lowest paid employee $15 per hour, Roberta Webb Early Education Learning Center pays their lowest paid employee $12.50 per hour, and Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center pays their lowest paid employee $11 per hour.
Over the last year, child care providers, parents and supporters have been building a strong movement to fight for the child care system every worker deserves. Now we need legislators who will take our ideas and proposals over the finish line and help families and providers, especially women, to thrive.
We need public officials who share our vision and will fight for some basic demands:
· A living wage for all child care providers
· A equitable child care system based on racial justice
· Affordable child care for all families
Please write your elected officials. Tell them that our families and child care providers need a 21st-century child care affordability. Tell them that you have joined the movement for a more just system that all workers, parents, and women can count on.
Ramona Sanders lives in Harrisonburg.
