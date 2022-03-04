As I read the headline of The Daily-News Record this morning (2/28/22), I had a punch in the midsection feeling from my childhood — the early days of the “cold war.” The headline read, “Putin Puts Nuclear Forces On High Alert, Escalating Tensions.” When I was young, those kinds of threats were common. The so-called “Doomsday Clock” was ticking dangerously close to midnight. It was terrifying to me as a child. Now, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, it stands at 100 seconds to midnight. And Vladimir Putin has his finger on the buttons that may push it past the hour. That terrifies me as an adult. Beyond that, it makes no sense. Who but a madman would want to begin a conflagration that no one can win?
As I thought about this my mind drifted back to 2015-16 when Donald Trump began his run for the presidency. I opposed him for many reasons, but especially for two. One was because of the nominations he would make to the Supreme Court. That fear has been realized. The other was because he would have his finger on the nuclear buttons. Gratefully, he is gone. But one of his friends, of whom he has precious few, is not only unleashing devastation on a sovereign nation; he is attempting with these outrageous threats to bully the world into backing down. What are we to do? I have no clue as far as advising the leaders of the world, most of whom have strongly condemned Putin’s reckless measures. But I do want to share some actions for self-care that I am taking.
The first is to be still. By that I mean to take some time each day to be quiet and do nothing. Some will refer to this as meditation; others will call it prayer. It matters not what you call it (Some will call it wasted time. Ignore them.); what matters is that we pause, turn off the television, lay aside the hand-held devices, find a quiet place, and simply be. In these moments it becomes apparent that we have control over very little, certainly not with anything Putin may do. We will have to leave it to our leaders to deal with him.
A second thing is to go about our business — doing our duty as responsible citizens and neighbors. Calling each other names and picking fights with each other over any of dozens of divisive issues will get us nowhere. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, it should be obvious how little most of these issues matter. I find it ironic, for example, that a small group of truckers feel it necessary to cause disruption in our nation’s capitol by clogging the Beltway — how novel is that?—while the city of Kyiv is surrounded by powerful military forces threatening to destroy it.
Third, find some concrete way to show solidarity with and support for the people of Ukraine; and, indeed with all threatened, abused and marginalized people. The vehicle I have chosen in this case is my own Virginia Baptist Mission Board.
A final thing is to suggest that you find a Bible and read Psalm 37. Most folks will find this to be irrelevant. They will view the poem as an example of archaic and naïve religiosity that has no bearing on life in the 21st century. But the single verse I want to recommend has to do with our attitude in the midst of the chaos: “Refrain from anger, and forsake wrath. Do not fret — it only leads to evil” (v. 8). If we can do that, we will have made a small difference in the world and that’s a good thing.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
