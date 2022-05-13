We should have noticed them, buried with John McCain, or disparaged with the parents of our fallen soldiers. Will we see it now, with the activist court’s pending abortion decision?
It’s the end of traditional Republican values.
Many may be surprised to know that Roe v. Wade was not the result of liberal justices. Instead, five of the seven justices joining in the opinion were Republican-appointed. Even more surprising, Planned Parenthood v. Casey was decided by all Republican appointees.
The Republican Party has changed.
Republicans are no longer for small government. Instead, big government power is big Republican power. But what happens when Republicans are no longer in power?
The first time I fully understood small-government Republican politics, I was an assistant district attorney in North Carolina. The United States Supreme Court handed down the 2012 case, United States v. Jones, written by conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. I sat in a conference room, surrounded by police asking how Jones would impact their use of search warrants.
I was surprised to learn that the conservative justice would limit police power. After all, didn’t conservatives usually support police?
But Scalia knew that the police are the government, and in the Jones case, they had violated a citizen’s reasonable expectation of privacy under the Fourth Amendment. To Scalia, limiting government power and supporting citizens’ constitutional rights was more important than getting information that might stop or solve a crime. It was more important than forcing public conformity to conservative morals, or even safety at times.
This isn’t the case for Republicans today.
The first example is the unwavering Republican support for police power. Under the Fourth Amendment, citizens are protected from unreasonable searches and seizures, but in the Amir Locke case, police justified the use of a no-knock warrant to enter a home based upon a citizen’s exercise of his Second Amendment right to own a firearm — there were guns in the home.
Police argued that the presence of weapons in the home should give the government the right to enter, unannounced, guns drawn. As a result, in that moment of confusion, Locke instinctively reached for his gun to defend himself, and the home, from the unannounced intruders. As a direct result, police shot and killed him.
Republican support for police in the Locke case is support for increased government power to invade our privacy and degrade our Fourth Amendment rights. Furthermore, it discourages the exercise of our Second Amendment right to bear arms because it punishes gun ownership. If you have guns in the house, the police could get a no-knock warrant.
A second example of today’s big-government Republicans is their support for the pending abortion decision, which implicates our 14th Amendment right to privacy.
Like Scalia in Jones, the Republican appointed justices in Roe and Planned Parenthood chose to limit government power to invade our privacy — our households, our sexual and family life, and our health care decisions, the most private decisions humans make. These Republicans are gone.
Instead, today’s far right will again extend government power in the name of “morals” to eliminate a woman’s — and indeed, the whole family’s — constitutional right to privacy. To support the overturning of Roe is to support the handing of absolute power to the government — to make a citizen’s health care decisions, to enforce moral and religious beliefs, and to force our wives, daughters, sisters and mothers to die to give birth.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
In the district attorneys’ office, I heard it claimed that if you’re wearing the “white hat,” you can do no wrong. That’s not true. Instead, it is those who have the power who can do the most wrong.
If far-right Republicans continue to extend government power to fit their morals, what will happen when it’s no longer their court or their government? Only then will they notice that they’ve shot not just themselves, but all of us in the foot.
Americans have denied personal responsibility for their communities by refusing to provide the support and resources that families, women and children need, resources that would ensure that abortion wasn’t the best option.
Now, Republicans have chosen the easy out — extending government power to criminalize, or even kill, their neighbors. Moral conformity Trumps liberty.
Republicans are creating what used to be their own worst enemy — an exceedingly powerful federal government.
Hilary Moore lives in Mount Crawford.
