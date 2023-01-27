Open Forum: Constance W. Birch
Every few years we have the crisis of the debt ceiling and some Congressmen try to rein in the federal debt by refusing to raise it.
We are told that if we do not raise the debt ceiling that the federal government will shut down and some years it does. We are told that we must raise the debt ceiling to pay debts the federal government has already incurred. And in my memory, after much publicity, the debt ceiling is always raised. Some Congressmen have tried to rein in federal spending by proposing laws that limit spending. It does not seem to work. Why do we even have a debt ceiling? Some Congressmen propose not passing expenditures without appropriating the money to pay for them. This does not always work either.
When my son was at Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania he told me a professor said that a national debt is not as serious as a debt for a private person. I wanted to talk to that professor, but my son would not let me meet him.
It seems obvious that the problem of reaching the debt ceiling should be addressed before the money is spent. Where does the federal money come from? Taxes or reducing funding for other programs. And as the Wharton professor said, the government, unlike private citizens, has the power to raise taxes, or seemly borrow without limit.
I suggest that Congress be strongly encouraged when considering bills, to look at not only the benefit of said bill, but the cost compared to the federal budget. A thermometer such as is used for fund raising campaigns could be displayed prominently in both houses of Congress showing how much money has been already appropriated and how much is left in the budget.
Of course there are a lot of voices competing for funds. Where does the money come from to pay for disasters and support for foreign wars? If we are in debt we probably do not have an emergency fund. Before the new budget year even starts, the federal government has commitments, no small part of which is the interest on our national debt. Social Security is a commitment and the money working people had deducted from their pay plus the interest it earned should be kept in a separate fund. But like corporations using pension funds, it was not. Also, disability payments for those unable to contribute are taken from Social Security funds, a use for which it was not intended. And can the U.S. afford to supply weapons to most of the countries in the world? Is Northrop Grumman even trying to be economical or to cut greenhouse gas emissions?
Constance W. Birch lives in Staunton.
