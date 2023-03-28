At 6 p.m. on March 21, 566 Rockingham County and Harrisonburg residents packed the pews of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren to combat political polarization, culture wars, and the erosion of democratic norms. They did not describe their gathering in those terms. Nevertheless, it was one effect of practicing the kind of people power that Valley Interfaith Action (VIA) supports.
VIA identifies as “a broad-based, non-partisan, multi-issue volunteer leader-led power organization made up of dues-paying member institutions in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Our member groups include faith-based congregations, immigrant, neighborhood, and other associations. We bring together leaders and their institutions across the lines that often divide us — political, rural-urban, race, faith, to take action on our common interests and improve the lives of families in our community.” In 2020, Faith In Action (now called Valley Interfaith Action) voted to affiliate with the Industrial Areas Foundation (IAF) in order to learn from other successful citizen-led organizations that have brought positive change to their communities.
In early 2022, VIA members initiated a program of face-to-face conversations with individuals living in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. They ended up asking 1067 people the same question. “If you could change one thing to improve your family’s life or the lives of your neighbors, where would you start?”
Then, 182 VIA leaders met to sift through the interview information and identify a problem or problems to elevate for action. An absence of public transportation in the county and a lack of affordable and accessible child care in both jurisdictions were clearly diminishing the quality of life for many. A team was formed around each issue to do further research. What is blocking effective action in this area? What solutions were tried in the past? Who is active in each sector? What possible solutions have not been explored or acted on? What can we urge those with power, influence, and resources to do in response to these community needs?
The result was two practical, specific, doable proposals for action presented to elected officials, business leaders, and representatives of regional anchor institutions on March 21.
VIA asked the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to provide a letter of support for a year-long feasibility study of door-to-door, demand response public transit. VIA will find the $25,000 to pay for the study. The Jefferson Area United Transit (JAUNT) will expand its reach from Greene County to Rockingham County to run the test program.
Childcare and early education are more complex problems. The tension between families needing affordable options and those working in childcare and early education requiring a living wage creates a problem with no easy answers. VIA set a lofty goal and identified the next steps for each jurisdiction. The goal is that every 3- and 4-year-old from a family making less than $55,500/year will have access to quality pre-K care and that all pre-K teachers will earn at least $50,000 per year and teaching assistants will earn at least $15/hour.
VIA members asked the city to secure $7 million in federal, state, and local funds to create 250 new pre-K spots and sustain the current 250 spots at quality pre-K programs. VIA also asked city officials to organize $3 million to build 14 new early education classrooms and complete a city-wide inventory of potential pre-K sites, including possible sites at VIA member institutions. The county situation needs more research. VIA asked county leaders to work with them to conduct 300 meetings over the next six months with county parents, grandparents, providers, school staff, and employers to determine interest in expanding pre-K access and before and after school care in the county. And, as in the city, the county officials were asked to help conduct an inventory of potential pre-K sites, including at VIA member institutions.
Invited leaders, who had also met with VIA representatives prior to the gathering, were given two minutes each to respond. They all agreed to help move these issues forward and work with others on practical solutions.
Twenty-four hours after the VIA mass gathering, 29 VIA members showed up at the County Board of Supervisors meeting to support their colleagues who shared the same information and request heard by Chair Dewey Ritchie and Supervisor William Kyger the night before. The Supervisors voted unanimously to provide the support letter. Now, VIA will work with county and state authorities and JAUNT to start the trial program. Watch in the summer of 2024 for findings from the pilot project and proposals for action from VIA.
Those who participated in this process and those who attended the March 21 gathering witnessed the power of deep democracy. This is how we make/keep America great. This is how we resist polarization.
Jayne Docherty lives in Harrisonburg.
