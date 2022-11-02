I was extremely frustrated last evening as my wife and I tried to access an internet “livestream” of the presentations by incumbent congressional Rep. Ben Cline and his challenger, Jennifer Lewis, at an event sponsored by the Lexington Chamber of Commerce. First, access to the program was very limited as it was only available on the chamber’s Facebook website, with no clear directions on the site how to find the program. In spite of being members of Facebook and reasonably adept with technology, we encountered great difficulty in locating the point of access to the program. As a result, we missed the initial part. Since the program’s facility only accommodated 150 attendees, it can be said that the actual number of viewers of the event was an extremely small percentage of the total voters of the 6th District.
Secondly, as several viewers noted during the transmission, the sound quality was abysmal. We have new computers, but we could hear the speakers only with great difficulty. (I, for one, left the transmission in disgust over the livestream’s poor quality.) No effort was made to zoom in to the faces of the candidates, to assess their demeanor or reactions to points made. It was a static, “talking heads” event.
Also, the format was not at all conducive to exchanges between the candidates. Each candidate simply read his or her prepared remarks for two minutes maximum for each of the four questions with virtually no spontaneity. No interaction was practicable. Thus, regrettably, there was practically no opportunity to judge the candidates’ character, demeanor or even intelligence as during a typical “debate.” It was as if the two candidates were on different planets, reciting their pablum to their supporters. Given the apparent aversion on the part of Mr. Cline to debates with Ms. Lewis, as well as the well-known efforts by Republicans nationwide to maintain a low profile on controversial subjects, one can only suspect that the format was one demanded by the Republican.
Finally, the fact that city council candidates were also given the chance to answer questions intermittently between the presentations by the congressional candidates meant that those watching from outside the city limits of Lexington were forced to listen to presentations that held little or no interest to them. The effect was to “water down” the obvious contrasts between the views of Jennifer Lewis and Ben Cline before the small, albeit live, audience.
Whether by design or not, precious few 6th District voters last evening were able to view, hear or assess these two candidates for Congress or their positions. Yet, as the American public understands, this election is absolutely critical for the future of democracy in our country.
Fortunately, the Lexington Chamber of Commerce has now posted the video from last evening at the following site: https://www.facebook.com/lexrockchamber/videos/1070418496984536. The presentations by Ms. Lewis and Mr. Cline are located at the following points on the video: Introductions—11:02 minutes; rural broadband—25:10 min., mental health—39:35 min.; Virginia economy—53:45 min.; cost of education—1:07:30 min.; and Medicare—1:21:05 min.
As for the first candidates forum at Winchester on Oct. 1 in which Ms. Lewis and Mr. Cline participated, the sponsor, the American Association of University Women, did not make a video of the event, but the Jennifer Lewis campaign did so. While amateurish and with a 10-minute delay at the beginning, it can be seen on the campaign’s Facebook website at the following site: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&ref=watch_permalink&v=1779265345757940.
Dennis Murphy lives in Fishersville.
