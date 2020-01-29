I write to voice my strong opposition to the proposed joint city and county plan to tear down the historic Denton building on Court Square and replace it with either parking or court offices. Over the past decade I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing the ongoing revitalization of Harrisonburg’s downtown and the progress has been remarkable. As I worked with community members on the book and exhibition project, “Picturing Harrisonburg,” I noticed a distinct and important shift in attitude. People gradually became more interested in our shared past and our built environment. Developers also began to show an interest. Downtown projects like the Depot, the Keezell Building, and the Ice House have all demonstrated the great benefits of uniting adaptive reuse and historic preservation. Mixed-use developments throughout the city core have brought new residents downtown while creating new spaces for businesses. This approach has worked extremely well and I witness its impact every time I walk downtown.
But this is a relatively recent change. Harrisonburg has also had a long history of destroying some of its most important landmarks. In 1902, despite the fact that most residents wanted to preserve it, a slim majority of City Council decided to take down the town’s original Spring House. Built in 1833, this pavilion had long been Harrisonburg’s most important symbol. So important, that nearly a century later, in 1995, a local philanthropist gave the funds to have it reconstructed. Over the years, there have been many such losses. I never had a chance to visit the Virginia Theater. But countless people have described to me their joy at seeing a concert or watching a movie in that extraordinary space. From their solemn tones, it is clear that the whole community continues to lament this loss. Once such a place disappears, it’s impossible to bring it back. I feel the theater’s absence every time I walk past the sprawling parking lot that now occupies the southwest corner of Court Square.
And here we are again. The current plans to destroy the historic Denton building and replace it with either surface parking or judicial offices would be a striking step backwards for many reasons. The Denton building is not only an important part of our history, it currently contains 40 apartments and Larkin Arts, a thriving business, which also houses a vibrant community arts center. It is also one of the few remaining retail businesses in Court Square, a site that, while threatened, remains one of the most important public spaces in Harrisonburg. Destroying yet another corner of our town center simply makes no sense. It will damage our downtown, our economy, our history, and our community. And, perhaps worst of all, it will demonstrate that we have learned nothing from our past successes and our past mistakes. We are just beginning to take pride in our history, now is not the time to destroy another important piece of it.
David Ehrenpreis lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.