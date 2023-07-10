Open Forum: Jim Peters
When I wrote the “Rainbow” article, I knew there would be those who would disagree with me and condemn me for my beliefs. I have been condemned as “almost medieval,” “hardcore fundamentalist,” “revealing his own cruel hubris,” “denying the humanity of others,” “not affirming the Golden Rule,” “lacking in Christian charity, generosity, and tolerance — traits deeply associated with Jesus himself.”
Genesis 6:11-12 said, “Now the earth was corrupt in the sight of God, and the earth was filled with violence. God looked on the earth, and behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted their way upon the earth.”
So, God killed the entire population of the world, except for Noah and those with him in the Ark. God also rained down fire and brimstone to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah, killing everyone who lived in those two wicked cities. In I Samuel 15:3 and 9 God commanded King Saul, “Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay man and women, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel, and ass.” God’s command was very clear, but Saul disobeyed. “But Saul and the people spared King Agag and the best of the sheep, the oxen, the fatlings, the lambs, and all that was good, and were unwilling to utterly destroy them — but everything despised and worthless, they utterly destroyed," Verse 9 said. If you read on you will see that God punished King Saul for his disobedience. God hates sin and has promised to punish all sin with death. Ezekiel 33:11 says, “Say to them, ‘As I live!’ declares the Lord God, ‘I take no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that the wicked turn from his way and live. Turn back, turn back from your evil ways!'”
Isaiah 53:6 says, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” Who is the “Him” in this Old Testament verse? It is Jesus. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Jesus loves us, but He hates our sins so much that He willingly gave his life by suffering the worse death ever devised by evil men. Jesus forgives sin, but he always says, “Go, and sin no more.”
People often put sins into two categories: mortal sins and venial sins. Meaning some sins are really bad deserving death, but others are not so bad and Jesus will just overlook them. The Bible also puts sins into two categories: transgressions and iniquities. Transgressions are those sins we intentionally do, knowing they are evil. An iniquity is falling short of what God expects of us, not doing what we should do. Jesus paid the price for both kinds of sin on the cross, but to receive that gift of forgiveness we must repent of our sins and turn to him — only then will he forgive our sins. I John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”
People in the LGBTQA+ community have worked very hard to normalize all deviant sexual behavior and sadly have been very successful. These are the words of Jesus in Matthew 5:27-30 about sexual sins: “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall not commit adultery’; but I say to you that everyone who looks at a woman with lust for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart. Now if your right eye is causing you to sin, tear it out and throw it away from you; for it is better for you to lose one of the parts of your body than for your whole body to be thrown into hell. And if your right hand is causing you to sin, cut it off and throw it away from you; for it is better for you to lose one of the parts of your body, than for your whole body to go into hell.” Jesus not only condemns our acts of sin, but even our thoughts of sin. That does not sound to me like “Christian charity, generosity, and tolerance.” It sounds like the same kind of condemnation of sin we see in the Old Testament. We can not openly, or even in our thoughts, commit sins and expect our loving Jesus to just look the other way. Jesus hates sin and He died on the cross for those who will turn away from their sins and follow him.
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
