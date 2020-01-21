“Do not take revenge, for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord’ ... If your enemy hungers, feed him, if thirsty, give him something to drink.”
— the Bible
Recent events in the Middle East reflect a vicious cycle of revenge, each side justifying their actions as legitimate ways of evening the score, of executing justice.
But how well is that working?
Among many unanticipated consequences has been the tragic shooting of a Ukranian passenger plane in Tehran, resulting in 176 precious lives lost. While Iran is finally taking appropriate responsibility, the victims of that terrible attack may still be alive if the U.S. had not responded to an alleged “imminent threat” in the way it did, thus putting Iranian defense forces on hyper-alert status.
This in no way excuses Iran’s actions, but how can we excuse our killing of General Soleimani? Even in the case of terrible tyrants like Kim Jong Un, we don’t see it as in our best interest (and indeed as against international law) to kill him. The possibilities of unintended and terrible consequences are just too great, including the likelihood, in the case of Iran, of bringing about greater sympathy and support for their government seeking ever more revenge against us.
Imagine our response if a foreign attack by, say, Russia, had made a martyr of Colin Powell while he was helping plot an invasion of Iraq in 2003? Would that kind of preemptive strike have benefited Russia? Almost certainly not.
I know many will dismiss Christian teaching against exacting revenge as naive, and as applying only to personal relationships and not to nation-states. But a nation’s legitimate right to defend is not an unlimited right to exact revenge.
After the 9/11 tragedy the U.S. experienced an outpouring of sympathy and support from nations all around the world. So what if rather than resorting to retaliation, we might have gained even more allies against terrorism by responding in a manner more like that of the Amish after the Nickel Mines School shooting — of nine of their precious children?
They chose to return good for evil. They gave money to help their attacker’s family, attended his funeral and offered their unconditional forgiveness for his horrendous deed. This didn’t take away from their sorrow or anguish, but it was their radical and Christ-like response to it.
Did that make them more vulnerable to attack, or did it make them safer? I believe the latter. They garnered universal respect and support for their witness against evil and for their faith as nonviolent followers of the Prince of Peace.
But could that approach ever work as a national strategy?
Regrettably, even so-called “Christian” nations have never tried it. But what we should have learned by now is that an “eye for an eye” approach (originally meant to prevent a vengeance cycle) is ineffective in achieving lasting peace?
Rather, it ultimately results in blindness for all who engage in it.
Harvey Yoder lives in Rockingham.
