Censorship in America is on the rise, despite polls which show that the majority of Americans are not in favor of book banning. According to the PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans there have been over 1,600 challenges in the last 10 months, almost three times the amount of challenges in past years. Twenty three Virginia school districts have removed books from their shelves in the past two years. To be clear, parents have always had the right to decide what their own child reads, but the problem comes when people want to decide what every child can or cannot read. What we are seeing now are blatant attempts at censorship: a loud and vocal minority deciding what is available for the majority.
In some places whole lists of books are being passed around by groups such as Moms for Liberty of No Left Turn in Education. Almost all of the challenged books have LGBTQIA themes, or deal with current and past racism, and most are written by people of color. However, these themes are rarely listed as the reason for the challenges. Instead, would-be censors focus on what they consider sexually explicit material or inappropriate language, ignoring context and theme of the work. A common tactic is to share passages and images out of context at school board meetings and on social media in an effort to subvert existing policies and procedures. We’ve seen that happen in both Harrisonburg and Rockingham. Matt Cross, a Rockingham County School Board member, made a motion to immediately remove a book. No one seconded the motion. One community member shared online about searching for the words sex, gay, homosexual and transgender in a high school library catalog looking for books to challenge.
In case you were wondering, the keyword sex turns up books debating same sex marriage, a book dealing with sexism and sexual discrimination, everything you need to know about sexual abstinence, and a 2002 book about the sexual revolution. More importantly, tough, these types of censorship attempts, and the current undefined prohibition on “divisive topics” have the effect of encouraging quiet censorship. A teacher or librarian may be intimidated into not choosing a diverse variety of books because they don’t want to face a public attack.
Each school district has a reconsideration policy in place which provides a thorough look at a book in case a book truly is not appropriate. This process involves teachers, administrators, parents, community members and librarians who read the questioned book in its entirety, considering community values and the needs of students as they decide upon whether to keep the book. The committee considers carefully the legal definition for obscenity in the Code of Virginia. This definition requires that to meet the standard of “obscene,” material must be considered as a whole, and that the work does not have “as its dominant theme or purpose an appeal to the prurient interest in sex.” Literary value is also considered. That image shown out of context or that passage joking about masturbation does not necessarily mean the book is “sexually explicit.” It has to be considered within the context of the whole book. Reconsideration is a deliberately cumbersome process, because the removal of a book is a serious undertaking.
In my 30 years as a librarian, I participated in several of these discussions, and have been impressed every time by the thoughtful, child centered discussions among people of differing viewpoints as we came to a consensus. The reconsideration process protects the rights of students and parents. School board members and administrators should also be familiar with the Supreme Court ruling in Island Trees vs. Pico, which ruled that school administrators cannot remove books from the library because of their content.
Every child needs books in which they can see themselves and also see their peers who may have different experiences. They need to be able to explore the world beyond their immediate circumstances. Children mature at different rates, and have different backgrounds and needs, so making a one size fits all rating system is not a workable approach. Seeing themselves in a book can be a lifeline for kids — but if someone takes away that lifeline before the child can even reach for it, they are harming children. Parents are absolutely encouraged to become involved with their own child’s reading. Read with them. Read before them if you’re not sure. Talk with them about what they are reading. We need to be advocating for a greater variety of diverse books for all kids, not taking books away.
Sandra Parks lives in Bridgewater.
