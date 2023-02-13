Open Forum: Steven Carpenter
Mass shootings and horrid gun violence are common in America. It is difficult to talk about this polarizing issue. Harrisonburg resident, James E. Atwood, wrote passionately about it in his book, "Collateral Damage." He passed in June, 2020 but I would like to amplify his voice.
He addressed “Slogans We Die By: The Myths about Guns” noting, “a myth is a notion based more on tradition or convenience than on fact.” James quoted President John F. Kennedy, “The great enemy of truth is very often not the lie — deliberate, contrived and dishonest — but the myth — persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.”
Myth one: “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” He argues the prevalence of guns in our society must be considered one of the root causes of gun violence stating, “The gun is to violence as the mosquito is to malaria. Break the chances of causation and the disease retreats. Saying guns don’t kill people is like saying mosquitos don’t cause malaria…but you can’t have malaria without a mosquito…and you can’t have a gun death without a gun.”
Myth two: “The mentally ill are the chief perpetrators of gun violence.” James argues the mentally ill are convenient scapegoats noting only 4 percent of interpersonal violence in America involves a mentally ill person. Other countries also have mentally ill citizens, presumably in roughly the same percentages, yet in the U.S. the murder rate is 25 times that of other developed nations. The mentally ill are more likely to be victims of gun violence than perpetrators.
Myth three: “When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.” In truth, no one is trying to outlaw all guns. The 2nd Amendment protects an individual’s right to own guns. However, because of the prevalence of the use of assault weapons in mass shootings, many have asked that they be banned. There is also a push for universal background checks, which would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals.
Myth four: “More guns equals less crime.” The corollary to this myth is “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” There is no scientific study showing the presence of more guns decreases crime. If more guns made a safer society America would be the safest nation on earth. The rate of gun ownership in the U.S. is 120.5 guns for every person, twice that of the next highest nation, Yemen. Yet, more than 40,000 Americans die from gun violence each year or 12 deaths for every 100,000 people. In Japan the gun death rate is 0.2 people per 100,000, and Canada has a rate of 2.1.
Myth five: “Mass shooters attack gun-free zones knowing unarmed people cannot defend themselves.” This idea blames the victim for their own death. Studies have shown most mass shooters are suicidal. Fifty percent shoot themselves and another 20% are shot and killed by the police.
Myth six: “An armed society is a polite society.” With 393 million guns in the U.S. we are the most armed nation in the world, but certainly not the most polite. In 2010 104,481 people were killed or injured by guns. Since 2006 there has been an average of five active school shootings per year. We are not a polite society.
Myth seven: “If it weren’t a gun, it would have been a baseball bat.” This suggests the object used in an assault doesn’t matter. That is far from the truth. Baseball bats and other weapons can be fatal. However, more frequently they maim and injure but do not kill. Guns are by far the most used murder weapon because they are designed to kill.
Myth eight: “Guns save lives.” This myth suggests that guns are a deterrent to crime and stop criminals. But the opposite is true. Households with guns are twelve times more likely to have them used in a suicide or accidental shooting than to stop an intruder.
Myth nine: “Gun control does not work.” It is true that cities like Chicago, with strict gun control measures, still experience high murder rates, but the reason is that guns are still readily available just over the state line. By contrast, nations with strict gun laws have very low rates of violent crime, specifically New Zealand and Japan.
Myth ten: “Calling an AR-15 or AK-47 an “assault weapon” is misleading.” That term was developed by the gun industry in the 1980s. Any weapon that can fire hundreds of rounds in less than a minute is a military like gun worthy of the name assault weapon.
As Atwood has demonstrated, these myths, even though untrue, persist and limit critical thinking about this important issue. Let’s enact policies based on facts not myths.
Steven Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
