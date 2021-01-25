Inclusion in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is to be applauded by our city and county leaders. Whereas 30 years ago, this area was not nearly as diverse. But today, we enjoy the fruits of inclusion where people of all nationalities and races reside and are welcomed. For example, in 2017, Harrisonburg City Public Schools had more than 57 foreign languages represented.
That is outstanding.
Big cities have huge problems with diversity by example of the racial tensions and violent protests that have occurred the past year. I have lived in this area for over 45 years, and I have not seen that problem in this area. There are some issues, however, it is everywhere. There is a petition that has been circulating demanding the name of Turner Ashby High School be changed.
Dr. Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, has worked for the county since 1995 and not a Valley native. Citizens who have lived a lifetime in the Valley hold our treasures remarkably close to our hearts. One of them being Turner Ashby High School. To us, it is the school we attended and were proud graduates of this fine institution. It is a leader in the community of Bridgewater, Dayton, Mount Crawford and other localities. Why should the alumni, current students, and supporters be the unfortunate losers because of the few who want to change the course of history? Even though our history included the bitter Civil War, all were citizens of this country, Americans. Agree or not, that is fact.
Change.org wants to change the school name because it offends or frightens minority groups. They do not care who they may hurt just to fit into their narrative. During my time at TA, all races attended the school, i.e., Black, white, Indian, Hispanic Asian, Muslim, Russian and others. I do not recall a situation where discrimination was displayed at the school. No one raised the issue of being offended or scared to attend, as if General Turner Ashby himself were roaming the halls.
Our heritage is what binds our community together. The Civil War was a deep and entrenched event that occurred up and down the Shenandoah Valley. Nothing can erase this history. Dr. Scheikl states that he will not go by the popular numbers on the petitions. Thousands of TA graduates live in the Valley and all over the world. We demand to be represented!
Standup to the PC police and demand representation. I encourage Turner Ashby supporters and others interested in our heritage to attend the next School Board meeting to let our feelings known. Go Knights!
Darrell J. Rodeffer lives in Broadway.
