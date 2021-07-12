With so many opinions, rumors, misinterpretations, conspiracy theories, skewed facts, etc., prevalent today, how can someone know what to believe who is trying to find out the truth about candidates, their positions on issues and accurate facts about any topic? This old schoolteacher recommends that we all do our homework.
Jeff South, former reporter, editor and current professor of journalism at Virginia Commonwealth University, says we have a "gusher of 'fake news' and spurious statements polluting the infosphere." We must evaluate information carefully to know what to believe and what to discount. For example, he recounts an early Twitter message that said, "Hate to break it to all the stupid 'journalists' but COVID-19 stands for Chinese Originated Viral Infectious Disease Number 19!" Of course, that is false. it stands for CO(rona) VI(rus) D(isease) that surfaced in 2019.
John McManus, author of "Detecting Bull: How to Identify Biased, Fake and Junk Journalism in the Digital Age" and "Don't Be Fooled: A Citizen's Guide to News and Information in the Digital Age" offers a tool he calls the SMELL test to vet news and information. The following mnemonic device is not foolproof, but I have found it helpful on several occasions.
S — Source: Who is providing the information? If you're evaluating a news story, for instance, consider not only the publication but also the reporter and the people quoted in the article. Do they have a reputation for truthfulness?
M — Motivation: Why is someone saying this? Perhaps to sway your opinion — to get you to vote a certain way. Or maybe the message is part of a disinformation campaign by a foreign government seeking to sow discord among Americans. Or could it be satire? A phony posting about Virginia students having to repeat the school year was meant as an April Fool's Day joke.
E — Evidence: What evidence is provided for generalizations and assertions in a news article of social media posting? Does the message cite or provide a link to supporting facts and authoritative data?
L — Logic: Do the facts lead logically to the conclusions? Based on everything else you know, do the points of the message make sense? Is the conclusion based on innuendo and anecdotes instead of facts and authoritative data? Be suspicious if the information is too good to be true or too outrageous to be true.
L — Left Out: What's missing that might change your interpretation of the information? A false report often has a kernel of fact, and that can trick you into believing that the entire report is accurate. In January, for instance, gun rights groups accused Gov. Ralph Northam of preparing to hire a cadre of state troopers to confiscate people's firearms. The governor had budgeted for more state police positions — but to process gun permits and registrations.
Professor South suggests that we Google keywords of a news report and see which publications are carrying the story. If it appears only on fringe websites, it's probably not legit. Use platforms like Snopes, PolitiFact, and FactCheck.org because they have a track record for unbiased assessments of information.
In other words, we have to do our homework.
Bea Morris lives in Rockingham.
