"Republicans care about you till you're born" is exemplified by Rep. Ben Cline's Jan. 26 “Viewpoint.”
Not once in 21 column inches does he offer any positive ideas on how his list of President Joe Biden deficiencies could be fixed or have been avoided, demonstrating he doesn't care about helping his constituents. Both politicians and economists warned of a COVID-19-related surge in inflation, but Mr. Cline says not a word about how he or Republicans would have avoided or mitigated this problem. Mr. Cline says our economy has failed but does not note that over 6 million jobs were created in the first year, a 40-year record, and the economy grew 5.7%, also a 40-year record. Mr. Cline cries about the 1.7 million illegal immigrants on our southern border but fails to note that they were all arrested. Mr. Cline says "COVID-19 has spread like wildfire" while completely ignoring HIS OWN contribution to the spread: he does not encourage vaccinations, he does not encourage use of masks and he does not debunk anti-vax misinformation.
The second greatest commandment of Christianity is to love your neighbor; Mr. Cline's own Pope recommends vaccinations to keep your neighbor safe, but Mr. Cline disregards both the commandment and the precepts of public health in his efforts to make vaccinations not mandatory, he even thinks he knows better than military commanders about military personnel vaccinations. (See: (https://cline.house.gov/sixth-district-perspectives, Dec. 12, 2021.)
I asked months ago why it is all right for Virginia to mandate 11 vaccines but not COVID-19, he has never answered. He makes it evident that he doesn't care about the well-being of his constituents by not
encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations so that some of his constituents will make others sick and even die. He is vote-grubbing among his constituents gullible enough to believe the anti-vax tripe. (Tell me, anti-vaxers, where are all the dead military personnel, all the dead medical personnel, all the dead employees who were required to vaccinate?)
Ben Cline has become just another vote-grubbing hyper-partisan Republican with no ideas on helping the country. He even voted against the Voting Rights act, making it obvious he doesn't care about strengthening Democracy, but would rather see it weakened.
Hunter Lucke lives in Shenandoah.
