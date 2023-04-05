Open Forum: Steven Carpenter
Lindsey Graham and other Republican politicians are rallying around indicted former President Donald J. Trump. The former president's supporters are calling the New York District grand jury’s actions a politically-motivated witch hunt and asking donors to give to Trump’s legal expenses.
Don’t do it. No one is above the law and other politicians have also faced the consequences of their criminal behavior.
Although this is the first time in history a former United States president has been indicted, it is clear that Richard Nixon during his presidency would have been indicted for his actions surrounding Watergate had he not resigned in 1973 and then been fully pardoned by Gerald Ford.
Trump’s indictment is not as novel as it may appear. Our justice system has been holding elected officials accountable for centuries. Many local mayors have been indicted and convicted. State governors have also faced the consequences of their criminal actions. Remarkably, four of the past ten Illinois governors have gone to prison; including, most recently, Rod Blagojevich who served as governor from 2003 to 2009. He was convicted in 2011 of trying to sell Illinois Senator Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat when Obama was elected President.
Trump is the first president to be indicted; but two vice presidents have been charged with crimes. In 1804 sitting Vice President Aaron Burr was indicted on two counts of murder. And in 1973, Richard Nixon’s vice president Spiro Agnew resigned to avoid prison time after pleading no contest to tax evasion. A plea of no contest is not an admission of guilt but rather an admission that there is likely enough evidence to secure a conviction.
There are many who think Trump is running for office specifically to avoid going to prison, rather than being sent to prison by his political opponents to keep him from office. Trump’s legal troubles are huge and mounting. You will recall, that the charges in New York are just one of at least three other pending criminal investigations of Trump’s conduct. One is looking at his interference in the election process in Georgia, another is examining the mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, while the third focuses on his role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
In addition, there are at least 18 civil cases involving women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct including the high-profile case involving his alleged rape of "Elle" magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll.
In December 2022 two of the Trump business organizations were convicted by a Manhattan jury of a 15-year scheme of tax fraud. They face a fine of up to $1.6 million. In a separate case, the New York state attorney general has filed a civil suit seeking $250 million in damages for alleged business fraud by the Trump organization. That suit also seeks to bar Trump and his children from serving on the boards of any New York-based businesses.
Regardless of what Senator Graham would have us believe, Trump is no Boy Scout being falsely accused. These are serious accusations. Trump has always acted more like a mob boss than a politician or even a businessman. I am struck by the contrast between former President Jimmy Carter and Trump.
Through the Atlanta-based Carter Center, former President Carter labored tirelessly to spread democracy, reduce poverty and eradicate disease around the world. In the fall of 1976, Carter admitted to a Playboy magazine reporter that, as a young man before he met his wife Rosalyn, he lusted for a woman. His honesty effectively torpedoed his re-election campaign. In contrast, Trump denies sexually harassing anyone despite the Access Hollywood audio tapes on which he brags about groping women’s genitals.
Despite the charges and accusations, I doubt Trump will ever serve a day in prison. He will continue delaying tactics: refusing to present evidence until subpoenaed, postponing hearings, appealing any convictions, then appealing them again to the next highest court. He can do that because he can afford high priced lawyers. But, if he is as rich as he claims, and as innocent as he thinks he is, let him pay his own legal fees in the expectation that, if he is found not guilty, the courts will make the plaintiff reimburse his legal expenses, as they did in the just concluded Gwyneth Paltrow civil case involving a skiing accident. I urge you not to be fooled into turning over your hard-earned money to Trump. If he wants to delay justice, fine, let him do it, but don’t be conned into giving him your money.
Steven Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
