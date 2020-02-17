It could be America’s greatest contribution to human civilization: the idea that the rulers are answerable to the people, and that they must wield their power according to the rules.
The American creed that “no one is above the law” contrasted starkly with the absolute monarchs of previous centuries, and with the ways of dictators who have darkened the pages of modern history.
All of which makes it timely to ask: What do you call it when the most powerful person in a nation:
Successfully refuses to allow “the rule of law” to hold him accountable;
Weaponizes the tools of law-enforcement against those he perceives as threats to his power ((“Lock her up!”; investigate the FBI investigators; investigate the Bidens);
Rails against the press as “enemies of the people,” and continually punishes those who speak out against him;
Takes actions that are struck down at an unprecedented rate by a judiciary that is still independent;
Usurps powers that the nation’s Constitution had assigned to another branch of government (like Congress’ sole power to institute tariffs — usurped with the obvious lie about Canada being a threat to our national security; and Congress’ power of the purse, usurped by seizing monies, appropriated for other purposes, to build the wall that Congress had refused to fund);
Makes the legislators of the ruler’s party accountable to him, rather than vice versa, using fear to compel them to do his bidding (as happened with the otherwise clearly contradictory combination of Republican senators voting first to block testimony and evidence in an impeachment “trial,” and then voting to acquit the defendant they dared not cross);
Repeatedly “jokes” about becoming the nation’s leader “for life”;
Embraces thug regimes around the world (Putin especially, but there are others), while treating with contempt and condescension the leaders of free societies — i.e. the decent and democratic nations who for generations, until Trump’s presidency, have been America’s best allies and friends?
Every one of those developments points toward the ways of the dictator.
Quite a contrast with the hallowed ideals of the American constitutional order:
“A nation of laws, not of men,”
“freedom of the press” in “the marketplace of ideas,”
“a system of checks and balances.”
Quite a contrast with America being the “leader of the free world” (where “free” is about democratic governance in which government requires the “consent of the governed,” and human rights are respected).
Which leads me to wonder: What does it mean that such a large number of American citizens lend their support to a president whose dictatorial tendencies are on such full display?
Have the 40-plus percent of Americans who give President Trump their unwavering support somehow not noticed all the signs that this president hankers after dictatorial power? Or might it be that Trump’s dictatorial tendencies are somehow attractive to them?
Andy Schmookler lives in Shenandoah County.
(3) comments
Tell me Andy, in what year did you graduate from EMU?
Clearly, this is what we all wonder, how 40% of Americans can tolerate and support Trump. We will surely get our answer from the conservatives that hang out on this blog.
Sometimes I wish President Trump would become the benevolent dictator the left-wingnuts fear so much. Ridding our Country of swamp creatures like Pelosi, Schumer, "the resistence", the MSM would be the best thing to happen since 1776.
