I'm responding to Rita Dunaway's viewpoint "Religious Freedom Still At A Crossroads," Nov. 9. I'm having difficulty reconciling some of the thoughts she expressed in light of what has been happening since before the formation of the United States of America and especially for the past four years.
She states: "Fundamental rights may not be submitted to a vote; they depend on the outcome of no elections." This statement is ludicrous and ignores history.
The fundamental rights of blacks, the poor, Japanese American citizens, Native Americans, and others have been routinely, and continuously, submitted to and affected by elections of politicians and by judicial appointments. Slaves (black people) weren't recognized as people by our Constitution. They were deemed the property of those who owned them. This concentrated the political power in the hands of rich landowners.
A landowner who had 100 slaves had the voting power of 61 people. It's in our original Constitution. One slave counted as the equivalent of 3/5 of a vote. A tenant farmer who had no slaves had the voting power of only one person. It took the election of Abraham Lincoln and others to change this.
Yet, it took almost another 100 years for this to be reflected by reality.
Similarly, the fundamental rights of indigenous peoples have been continually violated by colonial powers like Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy and the United States.
Ms. Dunaway states: "Our system of government is justly zealous for the natural rights of individuals."
While I agree that we enjoy more freedom in America than many people enjoy in other countries, our system of government is not "justly zealous" for the natural rights of individuals. Federal and state laws have placed the "rights" of corporations over the rights of individuals. This has been adjudicated hundreds of times in courts throughout our country.
I'm also having difficulty in reconciling why many evangelical Christians and other religious people have such a difficult time accepting people who are gay or transsexual, for example, when they openly supported and campaigned for Donald Trump, a serial adulterer, fornicator and liar.
Perhaps their religion has taught them that being homosexual is sinful while being an adulterer, fornicator and liar is acceptable? I have to admit that I found both candidates reprehensible and not believable.
Yet, rather than not voting because both candidates were immoral, many religious people somehow justified voting for Donald Trump. Perhaps it was their willing suspension of disbelief?
In the end, I have to agree with Ms. Dunaway that religious freedom is still at a crossroads. It's been that way since the beginning of Christianity and most other religions that predate Christianity. And that is unlikely to change unless we, as people, change.
That crossroads, I believe, involves several big questions. How should people treat other people who may look, believe or behave differently from them? What should religions be teaching, love or hate? Tolerance or divisiveness? Forgiveness or vengeance?
George Neall lives in Fulks Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.