Open Forum: Alex Storrs
David Rudmin (“Aristotle on Transgender”, DN-R May 3) uses many words to claim that if you are born with two X chromosomes you are a woman and with an X and a Y you are a man. While citing Greek philosophers, his argument is based on modern biological discoveries that are completely alien to them.
The Oxford English Dictionary encourages us to expand this definition to consider “social and cultural differences rather than biological ones” when defining gender. The situation is much more complex than Mr. Rudmin describes. One of the philosophical differences he misses is between reductionist and emergent processes.
Briefly, reductionism is the philosophy that assumes if you understand the most basic building blocks you can predict future outcomes. This is the idea behind sciences like physics and chemistry, which have been very successful in their limited fields but fail completely to predict many things of vital importance to all of us.
Emergence is the philosophy that, from a population of simple objects, complex objects can emerge. Sciences like biology and ecology are commonly used to illustrate this. Given single celled cyanobacteria, for example, who would predict a great redwood tree? Through evolution we can try to trace this step-by-step emergence, but this clearly isn’t the only result possible. Great unpredictable variety emerges in a complex system of living organisms.
I am not well enough versed in Plato, Aristotle, or even Aquinas to claim that they didn’t recognize emergence, but their works (and others) have been used as a foundation for modern science, largely reductionistic. It is tempting to suggest that Aristotle’s hierarchy of human nature (body/sensate/rational) is an emergent one, but that is well beyond the scope of my discourse.
My point here is to discuss feelings, which are impossible to dispute. Anyone who has argued with someone who is upset has encountered what appeared to be irrational. Yet the position is very real to the upset person and seems rational to them. Early in our relationship my wife asked me if I would rather be right or happy. This is one of many thoughts that have led to a solid marriage of 33 years, so far. A reductionist wants to be right, but a rational person wants to be happy.
I posit that one’s gender is expressed in feelings. These emerge from the immense complexity of our being and are not controlled by our genetic makeup. One needs to look far beyond the “simplicity” of genes to understand the feelings (and behavior) that emerge from them and are influenced by our interactions with the wider world, including beings as complex as we are. Transgender feelings are real and treating them in a reductionist way is not possible.
Emergence takes time, and nobody is suggesting that children suffer irreparable harm on a childhood whim. But society can help those uncomfortable with the expectations based on their biology, in many ways that don’t cause any permanent change and cost little or nothing. Why not call a person the name they want, or use the pronouns they feel appropriate? If they aren’t willing to risk alienating those they love with this practice, why not help them out by not sharing this? It is hard enough to teach without these issues getting in the way.
I agree with Mr. Rudmin that we should “just let kids be.” Let kids explore transgender feelings, and if this works for them over time, let them have access to whatever medical treatment helps them to be happy. Forcing them to conform to some genetic norm will lead to unhappiness and, in some cases, suicide. If you vote to require conformity, their blood is indeed on your hands.
Concern over transgender people is clearly an issue pushed by conservatives with no solutions to offer, to rile up the voting population. Faced with issues that are of major concern to all of us, like wealth inequality and climate change, time spent harassing transgender people is time wasted.
Alex Storrs lives in Fishersville.
