Open Forum: Bill Faw
There are many ways we moderate our emotional responses and experience — often automatically.
An emotional episode begins as we make snap, gut-feeling or rational judgments that a person, thing, or situation is threatening or rewarding in some way.
We make “snap” judgments to natural rewards or threats (such as starting to cross the street and noticing a car rushing toward us), as well as to situations which have features resembling joyful or traumatic experiences in our past (such as crossing again — or even thinking about crossing — that fearful intersection).
We make “gut-feeling” judgments by sensing the bodily feelings triggered by snap judgements in ambiguous situations, to decide if we want to stay with or counteract those learned snap responses (such as by deliberately crossing that intersection while silently singing “Amazing Grace”).
We make “rational” judgments by understanding how parts of the current situation fit together or how they relate to our past experiences, our present concepts, or our future expectations (such as the realization that: “oh, that was not a random car that almost ran me down; that Is the car I accidentally backed into two years ago”). All three types of judgments can lead to intense emotional responses and feelings.
Our emotions then change as our judgments change.
We can change our emotion-producing judgments by changing or leaving a situation, or by being mindful of our fearful thoughts, or by “counting to 10 before responding in anger”, thus physically or psychologically distancing from a situation.
We can change judgments by clarifying ambiguous situations: such as while walking in the woods at twilight, seeing a long slender curved shape in the dark path ahead. Making the snap-judgment that it might be a snake. Then, rationally overriding gut-feelings long enough to check to see if it is a snake. The rational observation that it is only a curved stick dramatically changes the emotional response — although the snap responses linger.
We also can clarify ambiguous “social” situations. If offended by something a co-worker said or did, remembering friendly interchanges with that person might lead to thinking: “I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt”. In contrast, remembering rude exchanges might lead to thinking: “Knowing her, it was probably deliberate” — two opposite judgments due to comparing the same ambiguous event to past memories and present concepts.
“Optimists” are, by popular definition, inclined toward positive interpretations of ambiguous situations (the ambiguously-described glass is “half full”), while “pessimists” are inclined toward negative interpretations. Since optimists tend to be happier and more successful than pessimists, you might want to “put on a happy face” — which itself tempers your mood.
The simple affirmation that “well, it is what it is!” can help minimize current disappointments; as would be the case if you had “hoped for the best” (minimizing worry) but psychologically had “prepared for the worst” (problem-solving to soften disappointment).
I met a man at Bridgewater’s last Labor Day Celebration who handled a disappointment surprisingly well. He came through the rain to buy a chicken BBQ lunch from our outdoor food stand, only to discover that we had just sold out. Almost immediately he stated out-loud: “Oh, you don’t have any more chicken? Well, the person who got the last of it probably needed it more than I do.” Notice his quick judgment/emotional change from “I am disappointed because it is all sold out” to “I can be happy for the other person — perhaps even feeling charitable and pleased with myself for wishing that person well”.
Far more seriously, after losing a loved one we may adopt Tennyson’s perspective that “’tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all”, thereby tempering our grief with the consolation that we grieve so deeply because we loved deeply, and that deep love and grief create depth of character. More generally, affirming that “what I have gone through has made me what I am” places our sorrows, disappointments, and guilts within a wider judgment which mellows their emotional pain.
Saying the AA Serenity Prayer helps modify future expectations and disappointments: praying for the “courage to change the things I can” is a challenge to change a subset of worries into problem-solving steps; while praying for “the serenity to accept the things I cannot change” is a psychological withdrawal from the rest of the worries. But, ‘tis easier said than done!
Thus, we see that our emotions change when our judgments change; and that our judgments change when we change or physically or mentally leave a situation, or when we clarify an ambiguous situation, or when we place the current situation into the context of past experiences, present concepts, or future expectations. And we see that many familiar techniques and sayings help us moderate our emotions. Not bad, huh?
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham.
