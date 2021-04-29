My husband and I planned to attend President Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, but we were still in COVID-19 quarantine and could not attend.
By serving on the Rockingham County Electoral Board for six years, I learned about Virginia election laws and experienced firsthand the voting process and fundamental principle of free and honest elections thanks to the integrity and good work of our general registrar, electoral board members, officers of election and staff at the Department of Elections.
Unfortunately, this is not true in all states due to the attacks on election validity in recent elections. Under the Constitution, state legislatures have total control over the management of elections in their states. Some states enacted illegal and unconstitutional actions resulting in the violation of election laws which led to the legal challenges by the Trump administration. Nearly all the legal challenges from President Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Even after filed lawsuits, investigations, voter fraud claims, unveiled conspiracy theories, recounts, FBI and justice system letdowns, requests for a 10-day emergency audit, and testimonies under threat of perjury, our justice system all the way to the Supreme Court turned a blind eye to investigating/prosecuting voter fraud, to upholding the Constitution and to bringing corrupt election officials to justice in the 2020 election. This was not a free and fair election.
We must demand election reform now starting with going back to basic election laws and cease changing the rules to make voting more uniform and fair such as:
1. Mandate statewide voter photo ID.
2. Strengthen registration process by purging registration books and remove all unqualified and illegal people from voter rolls to maintain accurate lists.
3. No vote by mail.
4. Ensure appointment of bipartisan Electoral Board members, officers of election, poll workers.
5. No ballot drop-off boxes.
6. Verify all absentee ballots.
7. Maintain and secure standard voting machines for all states with safeguards to detect rigged software programs with stolen data.
8. Declare Election Day a national holiday and all vote on the same day making sure no ballots are due until after the presidential debates.
If we allow our freedom to choose our governing officials to be stolen, we become a dictatorship. If we want to ensure only legal votes will be counted, we must stop the steal of our democracy — the fundamental principle of free and honest elections.
So therefore it seemed the only way we concerned Americans could get the attention of our Congress was to practice our God-given and constitutionally protected right to peaceful assembly and protest.
Becky Ruckman lives in Rockingham.
