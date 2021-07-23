When you send a late birthday card, the postmark gives you away. It shows that you did not mail the card until after Aunt Hattie’s birthday.
When you pay the credit card company or the mortgage-holder or the hospital bill by mailed check, you and the creditor can count on the postmark date to prove when you mailed the check.
This is because the United States Postal Service requires and applies a postmark to your mail, showing the ZIP code from which the mail originated and the date it was deposited into the mail. But this is not so with some of the mailed bills that come to you.
Note that the credit card company, the mortgage company and the hospital can, and usually do, evade the postmark by using a Postal Permit or other special procedure, even for first-class mail. A Postal Permit does not show the ZIP code for the place of origin or the date it was actually put in the mail. You may have noticed that some creditors expect you to pay within a certain number of days after the bill was dated, but they do not apply a valid and true postmark to the bill, which might arrive long after the bill was dated. (As a local example, two recent bills from Sentara: one was dated May 20, but arrived June 6; another was dated June 20 but arrived July 7. Neither bore a postmark. One local bank uses a mailing service in Oklahoma, so when you use that bank’s bill pay service to direct that a check be sent to a local Harrisonburg entity, it is mailed not from Harrisonburg, nor even from Richmond, but from Oklahoma, without a postmark). See your own bills for other examples.
If you complain to the merchant and ask about the mailing date, as I did to Sentara, you might be told, “We know there are delays in the Postal Service.” If you complain to the Postal Service, you might be told that they need to know what date the piece was actually put into the mail for them to check on the problem, so they need to see the actual postmark on the bill you received. Without a valid postmark, you cannot determine where the problem is, or begin to address the problem.
Many people and some newspapers, including the Daily News-Record, have noticed significant delays in the delivery of mail, even first-class mail. But determining the specific pattern, cause and responsible parties of “late mail” requires actual data. Just as banks and merchants and hospitals deserve to know whether we mailed our payments on time, consumers need to know when a bill of a certain date was actually mailed on that date, or a later date, which reduces the time to pay before penalties are incurred. When we can prove which party is responsible for the delay, we can invite attention, resources and enforcement to encourage, fund or punish those parties as necessary. Until then, we are unable to identify the responsible parties.
To be fair to consumers, to merchants and to the Postal Service, there needs to be a requirement that all first-class mail, not just the mail from individuals, bear a legible, accurate postmark showing the place, ZIP code and date that the item is actually deposited in the mail. I have been suggesting this to creditors and to the USPS since at least 2019, to no avail. If many people noticed this problem and wrote to their elected representatives and to the board of governors of the USPS, there could be a requirement of first-class postmarks for everyone, so we could determine whether it is the merchant or the Postal Service that leaves us with less time to pay our bills on time.
But, as with everything, nothing moves until it is pushed. If this seems worth pushing, you could remind your elected representative and senators, Postmaster Louis DeJoy, and the board of governors of the Postal Service that we all deserve postmarks on our first-class mail.
Robert Spiller lives in Penn Laird.
