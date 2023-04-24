Open Forum: Jayne Docherty
Everything is Not Debatable
JMU is hosting Liz Wheeler, a controversial speaker who espouses anti-transgender views. Ms. Wheeler and those hosting her got the response they expected — protests from other student groups, including the JMU debate team. To which Senator Mark Obenshain replied on Facebook, “Is this really a debate team that is running up the white flag and confessing that they can’t even see the other side of a controversial issue?” According to Senator Obenshain, the debate team was missing the entire point of a liberal education. “For centuries the goal of a liberal education was to teach and encourage students how to think for themselves, not to teach them a particular philosophical doctrine, dogma or what to think. If that is still the goal, then I would posit that a discussion of provocative ideas — those that stimulate debate, like those Ms. Wheeler proposes to discuss — should be welcomed, not shut down. As confident as these skilled debaters seem to be about the merits of their opinions, they might consider offering to debate Ms. Wheeler.”
Ms. Wheeler explains the purpose of her JMU visit in this video https://tinyurl.com/yc8zj9ed. She is here to tell trans youth she loves them, unlike those espousing "queer theory." She wants to help them get good mental health treatment for their confusion and gender dysphoria. In other words, she wants to straighten them out.
The debate team accurately recognizes this agenda as an attempt to erase the experiences and identities of vulnerable individuals that are subjected to astronomically high rates of violence. “[A] general climate of free speech does not extend to requiring us to platform or amplify ideas that are exclusionary, discriminatory, or hostile… [to] highly at-risk groups like transgender students.”
Senator Obenshain believes that everything is debatable. I agree with the debate team. Some things are not up for debate.
The Founding Fathers laid the groundwork for the claim that everything is debatable when they were drafting our founding documents. They were all white, all male, all (implicitly assumed to be) heterosexual, and all property owners. They felt free to debate the humanity and social and legal standing of women, indigenous peoples, and freed and enslaved persons of African origin. The result was the ratification of a Constitution that failed to live up to the aspirational goal of liberty and justice for all. Every subsequent generation has seen struggles between those striving to bring the high aspirations of our founding documents to full fruition and those resisting the expansion of full participation to groups falling outside the original boundaries of white, male, (implicitly) heterosexual, and well-off.
Audre Lorde said, “The master's tools will never dismantle the master's house.” We started with a less-than-perfect government because the Founding Fathers debated and incorrectly concluded that groups unlike them were "lesser than". To build a society that matches their highest aspirational language, we must agree that the full humanity of a group of persons characterized by some defining feature (sex, gender, race, religion, ethnicity, etc.) is not debatable.
"Nothing about us without us," a motto first used by South African disability rights advocates, applies to any discussion about policies and practices related to an oppressed and excluded group. If someone from the trans community wanted to debate Ms. Wheeler regarding her narrative about their lives, that could happen. Why would they?
Is there any room for debate with Ms. Wheeler? Yes, if we turn our attention to her other goal. She is coming to JMU to call out those who advocate for a worldview shift about gender and sexuality that encompasses and welcomes the life experiences of individuals who do not fall into the culturally dominant (but changing) assumption that gender is binary and set at birth when a medical professional declares a baby male or female.
It is unlikely that Ms. Wheeler or those who cheer her on would accept an invitation to such a debate. It would require that they recognize their own worldview about gender and sexuality as a theory. A theory backed by centuries of cultural enforcement, but only a theory nonetheless. Perhaps the debate team could take on this topic, with Ms. Wheeler or among themselves.
Resolved: Queer theory is a better conceptual foundation than heteronormative theory when the goal is to create a country with liberty, justice, human rights, and dignity for all.
I suspect Ms. Wheeler would decline because her goal is not to create a country with liberty, justice, human rights, and dignity for all. Her goal is to uphold the binary, heteronormative theory of human nature and to impose a specific version of a religious worldview on everyone in the country. That, Ms. Wheeler and Mr. Obenshain is not an option. It violates the First Amendment.
Jayne Docherty lives in Harrisonburg.
