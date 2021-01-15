I never speak out publicly by taking political sides, but I read daily commentary about how people within the readership of the DN-R feel the need to push their point of view and why it is the only point of view. Their comments seem to spew out animosity and hate and it comes from both sides. I want to believe these folks are the minority and are not truly representative of most folks that live in this amazing Valley.
From Trump making American Great Again to Biden’s Build Back Better, COVID-19 is going to kill us all to it is not serious, let it run its course. Rep. Ben Cline is out to get us to others worshipping the ground he walks on. This hostility does not just camp out in politics but has made its way into every fabric of our lives from dealing with situations at home, with spouses, kids and relatives to the workplace and to even shopping in the local grocery store. We all want to take sides, I am right and he or she is wrong. If you do not think, feel, or react my way, you are evil and you are my enemy. You must go!
So, I ponder, how has this happened? I think one source of this has been produced by the media. I pose this question, what is the goal of people like MSNBC and Fox News or any media outlet? It is to sell advertising. The worst thing ever was 24/7 news. That created the need to capture audiences. The more they watch, the more advertising sold and that makes money. So, all of this sounds great, right? It would be if they only cited facts, which incidentally did happen like when I was kid, one hour in the evening at 6 PM.
No, what sells is a narrative, suspense, shock, and awe … drama. It is amazing what adding a few adjectives or changing a verb here and there or maybe sharing my opinion will do. Facts after all, are boring. News has become like an episode of a popular TV show, like I must tune in tomorrow. So, when you hear drama or a narrative over and over, your need to feed on that gradually becomes an obsession to support what you feel the truth to be. Therefore, you look to more and more sources that continue to support your belief system. Suddenly truth takes a back seat to the narrative or your acquired belief system, it does not matter anymore.
The result? We fail to see the good in people. Years ago, I asked a trial lawyer how he represented guys he knew were wrong. His response? There is good in everyone. What would happen if we lived like that? There are very few people who start their day desiring to do evil or hurt people. We truly need to pause before we blast off and say hurtful things.
We must learn to see things through the eyes of our “supposed” enemy.
Dick Halterman lives in Fort Defiance.
