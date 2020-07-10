The need for housing for homeless persons in our city and county is chronic. One way to address this situation could be to provide a camping option. There are many homeless persons who would like an option to camp, but there are no "authorized" places. Therefore, they camp "illegally" and risk arrest, eviction and loss of possessions.
If homeless people have a solution to their housing need, (camping), why criminalize their solution? Rather than putting up roadblocks to their solution, can we find ways to assist and accommodate them?
Providing campsites won't solve the larger issue of affordable housing, but it is a start. We need to be creative and work together to find various solutions that work.
With Open Doors [a temporary housing option in places of worship] closed for the season, what other options do the homeless have? Living on the streets? Under bridges? Couch surfing? The only legal camping option is on Federal or State property, most of it located miles out of town.
Since local officials, Faith in Action, OCP, Mercy House and others are concerned about this problem, a designated campground site could offer a safe place with dignity for the homeless and help relieve the overcrowding stress on Open Doors.
Reports are that over 200 eviction cases are scheduled for hearings in our local courts. It appears the homeless problem will get worse. News reports have shown the huge problem in California with homeless people camping along streets and highways in urban areas. Let's avoid that scenario here!
A designated campground for the homeless could include campsites, restrooms and shower facilities, water and electrical access. A campground host could monitor and oversee the facility and provide some level of security and control. This could be staffed by volunteers with an RV for the hosts parked at the entrance. Such a campground would ideally be relatively close to a bus line for transportation and located in a secluded, wooded area. It wouldn't take a huge parcel of land. A private landowner or the City or County could host a site. The City could provide access to water, sewer and electric. A prefabricated trailer, could provide showers and restrooms. This proposal is relatively low cost and could be a public/private collaboration.
Another option would be to allow homeowners to provide a campsite in their back yard. There is currently no provision in City Code for camping, thus it is illegal for private property owners to allow camping in their backyards. This could be changed.
A third option could be backyard sheds or mini-houses. Property owners could allow a shed to be used for living space. This would provide more shelter from weather and more security.
Obviously this is not a simple problem. We need collaboration between public and private entities to address this. And multiple efforts. Can we work together creatively to find solutions and make our city truly friendly?
Russ Leinbach lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.