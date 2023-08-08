Christian-nationalists, white nationalists, and Christian white nationalists attempt to keep the majority religious and ethnic group in power and to reverse the rights and economic and political gains made by minority groups.
We can best understand Christian white nationalism if we note the sharp decline in the percentage of U.S. adults who say they are Christian — from about 90% in the 1950s to mid-1970s, to a much lower 63% today. Add to that a separate decline in the percentage of U.S. adults who are non-Hispanic whites — dropping from 84% in 1965 to 62%. This change is largely due to the 1965 Immigration Act. The percentage of the combination white-Christian among U.S. adults has fallen to about 42%.
Thus, white Christian nationalists seem to consider the 1950s as being the U.S. “golden age,” and sharply condemn societal forces which led to these declines. The major civil rights movements by Blacks, immigrants, women, and LGBTQ persons — in that historical order — with resulting visibility in society and the media, led to great changes in the self-image, aspirations, and standings of each group. These social movements stimulated major federal laws and Supreme Court rulings establishing federally protected rights for each of these groups.
White Christian Nationalists talk about “being replaced” or even “discriminated against” by the advancements of such minority groups, thus vowing to “take our country back,” and to “make America great again,” by stopping these changes and restoring the 1950s.
Each of these types of nationalism has “mainstream” forms which use laws and court decisions to reverse advances in secularism, racial, ethnic, or gender rights. Each of these also has “extreme” forms, which assume that extralegal and violent means are needed to achieve these reversals. This forum will focus on extreme forms.
Consider the following example of recent extreme Christian nationalism. The New Yorker reporter Luke Mogelson “embedded” himself with some of the insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol building and into the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021. Among Mogelson’s reports is an article titled, “A Reporter at Large Among the Insurrectionists,” in The New Yorker on January 15, 2021, along with a striking 12-and-a-half minute phone video. The following facts, including direct quotes, are from Mogelson’s article and tape.
When the group Mogelson was with made it into the Senate chamber, a man with a large “America First” flag yelled out, “Praise God!” Another man posted later on YouTube, “I just felt like the spirit of God wanted me to go in the Senate room.” In the chamber, insurrectionists pawed through Senators’ papers, bags and purses. At least one of the intruders collected papers from various Senators’ desks and walked out with them.
Within the video is a striking 90-second Christian nationalist prayer by the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley, given from the Senate dais, which Mike Pence had just evacuated in haste. You have probably seen pictures of Chansley, a man “wearing a fur headdress with horns…shirtless, his chest covered with Viking and pagan tattoos, his face painted red, white, and blue” — “a barbarian with a spear.”
It is always good to center oneself before conducting public prayer! Before entering the Senate chambers, Chansley said, “’We got ‘em right where we want em! We got ‘em ... and we’re not lettin’ go!’” Then in the chamber, as he stepped onto the dais, Chansley said, “’I’m gonna take a seat in this chair, because Mike Pence is a ... traitor.” Then he led them in a Christian nationalist prayer. He did take his horns off to pray, however.
“Let’s all say a prayer. Thank you, Heavenly Father, for gracing us with this opportunity … to stand up for our God-given inalienable rights … for being the inspiration for these police officers to allow us into the building … to allow us to send our message to all the tyrants, the communists, and the globalists, that this is our nation not theirs, that we will not allow the … American way of the United States to go down. Thank you for allowing the United States of America to be reborn. We love you and we thank you, in Christ’s holy name we pray. Amen.”
I close by asking my fellow Christians: Is Chansley’s god the God we pray to? Is this the Jesus we serve? May it never be so!
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
