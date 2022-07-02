Having recently returned from a whirlwind trip through Eastern Europe, I have begun to recover enough from jet lag to begin recording some reflections about it. In this space I want to focus on just one point — the role of religious faith the six countries I visited.
The predominant faith expressions are Eastern Orthodox or Roman Catholic. If there is an evangelical church anywhere around, I neither saw nor heard of it. The vast, magnificent cathedrals — and synagogues — are impressive, revered and empty except on high holy days. The rest of the time they serve as tourist attractions charging entrance fees as a means of maintaining them.
Clergy types have not distinguished themselves as heroes, often having sided with the fascist or communist dictators who wreaked havoc on those nations and their people. In spite of this, the people I met in Eastern Europe — obviously a relatively small number — were kind, gracious, helpful and non-threatening. Indeed, I felt quite safe in the places I visited. Also, I asked about the safety of children there and the answer was that children are revered, cared for and protected. There is little likelihood of children being harmed at school. Moreover, young people whom I encountered were deeply respectful of us. I cite one anecdote to illustrate.
My traveling companion and I, trying to use the subway system in Budapest, were stymied by the fact that the ticket dispenser would not recognize our credit card. Try as we might we could not get it to work and we had no local currency. A middle-aged woman tried to help us, to no avail. As this was happening, three teenage girls had been observing us from a seat on a nearby bench.
One of them, speaking English, said, “Let me help.” With that she gathered her two companions and together they pooled enough coins to buy us each a 24- hour ticket. I gave them each two American dollars at which they beamed. We thanked them and I walked away thinking, I don’t know where they learned it but that’s about as “golden” as the rule gets.
In her recent book “Freeing Jesus,” theologian Diana Butler Bass recalls that Gandhi was drawn to Jesus through his “Sermon on the Mount.” She writes, “Perhaps, even as Gandhi himself bemoaned, if Christians really followed the one they claimed as Teacher, the world would be a more just and loving place.” I experienced that love in a part of the world that was new and previously foreign to me.
As I continue to think about the state of religion not only in that part of the world but in our own, I am reminded of an unsettling question attributed to Jesus (Luke 6:46, NIV): “Why do you call me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and do not what I say?” In the case of Eastern Europe, folks are learning to live in peace, less engaged in or divided by religious loyalties, but seemingly imbued with a Jesus-like spirit. In America we are being torn apart by conflicting religious loyalties that bear little resemblance to the spirit of Jesus. As a retired pastor and on-going learner in the practice of faith, I find this more than a little sobering.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
