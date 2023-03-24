This was March 12, 2023. I was riding on the back of a motorcycle on small, muddy gravel and dirt roads. I was in the Lundazi remote rural district in the Eastern Province of Zambia in Southern Africa in the middle of the muddy rainy season. This was an expedition to go and see my 98-year-old father in my home village. Was my back going to hold for the next 18 miles — let alone the round trip of 43 miles or 66 kilometers?
Since I was born and grew up in the area, I knew all the rural gravel roads and bush paths since I was six years old. I had walked, rode bicycles or rode in vehicles on these roads. The trip riding on the back of a motor bike where I had no control made me very tense and nervous as we rode along and the young man carefully throttled the motorcycle navigating very tiny dry places on a sea of mud. I knew that the part of the road from Kazembe Road that turns off to Mchereka was particularly bad. Once in 2015, when I drove through that distance, the four-wheel-drive F-15 truck slid on the mud as if it was ice skating.
Above his blaring music, the young man asked that I shift slightly to the right. I realized I was peeking at the horrifyingly muddy road in front of us over his left shoulder. As a result, my whole big, fat body was leaning left. That is not good on a motorcycle or if you are a passenger on the back of a bicycle. I re-shifted my butt to the right to the center of my seat. Then to my horror, a pain began throbbing from my right lower back rib cage to my butt. I heard that marathon runners often have some pain throbbing on their body through all the 26 miles of running. Would I be able to make the whole journey this way? I could ask the young man for us to stop at Nyalubanga School for five minutes so that I could stretch my back.
I realized my whole body was tense. My breathing was shallow. I told myself: “Mwizenge, take deep slow breaths in and out yoga style. Relax your shoulders; your body. You are not going to slide, fall off and break into brittle pieces and die because you are an old man.” After a few minutes, the throbbing pain slowly disappeared. In spite of the dark clouds, it was not raining.
After an hour, we pulled up a rock incline and turned through some thick, tall, green elephant grass through which we could not even see the path. Suddenly the roaring motorcycle emerged into an opening with my father’s small, three-room, red brick house in front of us.
My father’s back was toward us. I got stiffly off of the motorcycle with a slight stagger.
“Who is there?” Dad yelled as he can’t see very well unless you are really close to him.
“This is your son Yakhobe from America!!!” I jubilantly yelled. “Mzukulu wa Mateyo Kabinda.” The grandson of Mateyo Kabinda.
Whenever I arrive to see my dad, I prefer to use my umbilical cord name my maternal grandfather gave me. This is a sign of intimacy just with him. I never use that name with anyone else. I knew the next few minutes were going to be magical.
I sat three feet opposite my dad as my eyes looked into his eyes and his into mine. As we shook hands and said our malonje excited greetings in the Tumbuka mother tongue, our collective souls in those intense moments of face-to-face interaction reflected our intimate knowledge of many decades of intimacy and love that is only between a son and a father. We were both reaping the fruits of being alive and present in the now; me at 69 and he at 98. We both, in those intimate moments, may have realized intuitively that this could be our last dance on this earth and in that moment.
We both began intense spontaneous conversating where his face lit up when I told him an intimate secret of the family problems and suffering that I had been keeping because I could not talk on the cell phone where everyone nearby in the village can listen in, including the cell phone owner. We laughed.
“When will I die?” my dad suddenly asked, leaning forward after we had been talking for ten minutes. Suddenly, he had sparkling eyes and a wide grin of celebration on his face. “I am very healthy. I have a pain in my knee that I take a pill for. Other than that, I am happy. I have no blood pressure problems.”
“Dad, God has blessed you,” I said with a wide grim showing my infinite love for the man. “You are healthy and happy. Enjoy the good life God has given you. Do not worry or think about when you are going to die.”
I will never forget that happy look of pure joy on his face. My dad a man of deep Christian faith since the 1940s. He is a consummate genealogist. He knows all the history of all the villages in the district. When the young motorcyclist told my dad his name and that he came from Kapichila Village, my dad proceeded to spell out in great detail the young man’s parents, grandparents and his ancestors. My dad thrives on genealogy. After many hours, we left. For many days, my spirit and my soul were on cloud nine after I visited my father. It is such an indescribable blessing.
Mwizenge S. Tembo is a professor emeritus of sociology who lives in Bridgewater.
